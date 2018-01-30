 »   »   » Preity Zinta Bowled Over By Juhi Chawla's Daughter Jahnvi Mehta At The IPL 2018 Auction!

The Indian Premier League 2018 saw the auction of national and international players for various different teams and during the bidding, Preity Zinta met Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnvi Mehta and was bowled over by her beauty and personality. Preity took to Twitter and posted a selfie with Jahnvi Mehta and captioned it as,
"Forget the madness of the #VivoIPLAuction- it's awesome to meet the super smart Janvi Mehta who gave me a run for our money #smartgirlsrock." Check out the pictures below...
Preity Zinta & Jahnvi Mehta
Preity Zinta is happy and delighted to meet Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnvi Mehta. The dimple girl Preity also called Jahnvi awesome and super smart.
IPL Auction 2018
Jahnvi Mehta took part in the IPL 2018 auction along with her mother Juhi Chawla and got the opportunity to learn the tricks of the trade.
Bright Future
Someday in the future, Jahnvi Mehta might end up owning an IPL team all by herself, folks! You never know as life is full of possibilities.
Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag helped Preity Zinta select the right players for her team Kings XI Punjab.
Waving Flags
Preity Zinta is always super excited whenever her team plays a match and she cheers and waves the flag at every given opportunity.
Juhi Chawla
Doesn't Juhi Chawla look so amazing in this picture? She looks down right gorgeous.
