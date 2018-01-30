 »   »   » Preity Zinta Bowled Over By Juhi Chawla's Daughter Jahnvi Mehta At The IPL 2018 Auction!

Preity Zinta Bowled Over By Juhi Chawla's Daughter Jahnvi Mehta At The IPL 2018 Auction!

Posted By:
The Indian Premier League 2018 saw the auction of national and international players for various different teams and during the bidding, Preity Zinta met Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnvi Mehta and was bowled over by her beauty and personality. Preity took to Twitter and posted a selfie with Jahnvi Mehta and captioned it as,

"Forget the madness of the #VivoIPLAuction- it's awesome to meet the super smart Janvi Mehta who gave me a run for our money #smartgirlsrock." Check out the pictures below...

Preity Zinta & Jahnvi Mehta

Preity Zinta is happy and delighted to meet Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnvi Mehta. The dimple girl Preity also called Jahnvi awesome and super smart.

IPL Auction 2018

Jahnvi Mehta took part in the IPL 2018 auction along with her mother Juhi Chawla and got the opportunity to learn the tricks of the trade.

Bright Future

Someday in the future, Jahnvi Mehta might end up owning an IPL team all by herself, folks! You never know as life is full of possibilities.

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag helped Preity Zinta select the right players for her team Kings XI Punjab.

Waving Flags

Preity Zinta is always super excited whenever her team plays a match and she cheers and waves the flag at every given opportunity.

Juhi Chawla

Doesn't Juhi Chawla look so amazing in this picture? She looks down right gorgeous.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 30, 2018, 12:47 [IST]
