 »   »   »  Preity Zinta On #MeToo: In Bollywood Specially, Women Are Lot More Secure Than In Any Other Industry

In This Industry Specially Women Are A Lot More Secure

"Having said that, in this industry specially women are a lot more secure than other industry because there is media, there is a lot of attention and spotlight. I can tell you women in a lot of different industries that are discriminated against and abused and troubled.'' - (sic)

Bollywood Is Probably One Of The Safest

''No one listens to them. You (media) is not going to interview them and if they ever wanted to complaint, there is so much money, wealth and power that they will silence that voice. So, that way our industry is probably one of the safest. Having said that this is not a man Vs woman thing at all. I have been here for 20 years and I have never had a situation like that, guys have been wonderful.'' - (sic)

You Think Women Want This Kind Of Publicity

''Again having said that, it doesn't mean they don't exist. I think it is very important to be compassionate when somebody speaks up. And when people say, 'why didn't you speak up then?' It's very difficult to. Even in my case (Ness Wadia molestation case) when I first spoke up, a female journalist in Delhi was saying that I am doing this for publicity. Really? You think women want this kind of publicity?''

If Someone Calls You At Midnight For Casting Then You Are Stupid To Go There

''Because the backlash you get is unbelievable. I think hence this movement is a positive step as you have to have an environment which is conducive for people to work. Pride and self-respect is a fundamental right, you cannot mistreat people. At the same time, you also have to manage expectations."

"There are some people who will do anything, man and woman. So you cannot generalise. There will be attraction between people but you have to manage expectations. If someone calls you at midnight for casting then you are stupid to go there, and at the same time if you are doing an item number doesn't mean you are available. So, it is not okay if something like this happens but at the same time, if it happens, it is graceful, like Chetan Bhagat did, he went and apologised.'' - (sic)

If You Can't Support Her, Please Keep Quiet

''I had a lot more respect for him because we are all humans and we all make mistakes. None of us are perfect. Everybody has made mistakes. You don't have to demonise someone because the change is something you can do in the future and not in the past. But if a woman is coming out and saying their stories, at least other women, if you were not there, if you can't support her, please keep quiet. It is very tough for a woman to speak up so if they are, please listen to them because that will bring a change in future. Don't jeopardise that." - (sic)

My Heart Goes Out To Tanushree

"My heart goes out to all the women including Tanushree. At the end of the day, all they are asking for is an apology, they are not asking for his neck on the line or blood, look at what's happen. So I think it is fair.'' - (sic)