 »   »   »  Preity Zinta On Getting Trolled For Her #MeToo Statement: Actors Are Easy Targets

Actress Preity Zinta was brutally trolled when she shared her views on the #MeToo movement. She was criticised for her "Aaj ki Sweetu kal ki MeToo ho sakti hai (Today's Sweetu can become tomorrow's Me Too), remark. She later said, "The Sweetu and MeToo comment was not mine but I was quoting a man, which implied that men are now cautious in their approach to women at work." The actress also released a statement after the backlash and apologised for hurting the sentiments of people.

A leading daily recently asked Preity if it is better that actors don't share their views in public, to which she replied by saying, "Actors are easy targets. These days, no matter what your personal equity has been in the past, people are quick to judge you and believe the worst of you. You can do 100 good things and no one will care but if you falter once, you are judged harshly. I guess one has to take the good, bad and ugly, so, I don't think I will stop giving interviews but I will definitely keep quality control in the future."

On a related note, Preity had shared her statement on Instagram, she had posted, "To all the women out there. I am sorry if I have unintentionally hurt your sentiments on the #MeToo movement. It's ironic that someone who has gone through abuse, as I have, has to clarify this. My reason for saying 'I wish something like this would have happened to me' in the film industry with a smile was because I would have reacted and slapped the person. So it never happened and much later when it happened I did react and the whole world saw it."

"I have seen both sides of the coin and I'm very hurt and sad I have to write such long clarification specially after advocating and fighting for women's rights all my life. I hope in the future there is more trust, especially for women because if we don't stand together, there really is no movement," the actress wrote.

