 »   »   »  Preity Zinta Shares A Throwback Picture From Goa & Wants Salman Khan To Remember It!

The dimple girl Preity Zinta shared a flashback picture of herself walking at a beach in Goa along with her dog and asked Salman Khan if he can remember it. Looking at the picture, it seems like it was clicked in 2000 during the shoot of Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega and going by the caption that Preity Zinta put on Twitter, it seems she's very happy that there was no paparazzi hounding them back then, but that's not the case anymore.

She captioned the picture as, "Hey @beingsalmankhan You will never guess what I found ! Remember this ? #throwback #goa #myson #beach #whatatrip #memories #happiness #freedom #nopapparazzi #breathe #run #waves #ting." We'll now have to wait for Salman Khan's reply, if he can remember clicking the photo. Check it out below...

Preity Zinta's Throwback Picture Preity Zinta looks so happy in her throwback picture and things were so different back then. We doubt she can do the same now without being hounded by the paparazzi. Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji starrer Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega released in the year 2000, and ended up being a superhit at the box office. Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyali Ho The song 'Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyali Ho' was all the rage back then and is played in several radio stations even till date. It is one among Bollywood's greatest numbers. Salman Has Come A Long Way From Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega to Race 3, Salman Khan has come a long way in Bollywood as he was consistent and never gave up. His upcoming movie Race 3 is all set to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.