Preity Zinta Withdraws Molestation Case Against Ness Wadia After He Apologises For His Deeds!

    Preity Zinta had filed a complaint against her then boyfriend and co-owner of Kings XI Punjab, Ness Wadia, in 2014 citing that he molested, abused and threatened her during an IPL match and the case has been going on for 4 years now. He was charged under section 354 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), section 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    It is now reported that Preity Zinta has withdrawn her molestation case against Ness Wadia after he apologised for his deeds and also submitted an affidavit of his apology with the same effect. Just yesterday, the Bombay High Court quashed the case and Preity Zinta was asked to close the matter, but her advocate informed the court that she would like to bury the hatchet if Ness Wadia apologised to her, for which he did and now she has withdrawn the case.

    Both Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia had appeared in Bombay High Court, where Justice Ranjit More held the session and the case has now been withdrawn.

    Preity Zinta currently lives in the United States with her husband Gene Goodenough and it looks like she'll settle there permanently and visit India only for family and work. On the work front, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Bhaiaji Superhit, which also stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Evelyn Sharma, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade in the lead roles. Bhaiaji Superhit is all set to hit the theatres on October 26, 2018.

