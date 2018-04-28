 »   »   » Prerna Arora's Shocking Act Creates New Trouble For Sushant Singh Rajput- Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath!

Related Articles
- Kedarnath: Sushant Singh Rajput-Sara Ali Khan Film Back On Track With Ronnie Screwvala's Entry!
- BACK ON TRACK! Sara Ali Khan's Debut Film Kedarnath Is NOT SHELVED & We Have The Proof
- RIDICULOUS! This Director Is Spreading VENOM Against Shahrukh Khan; Saying Some MEAN & NASTY Things
- We Are Still Associated With 'Kedarnath': Prernaa Arora On Her Spat With Abhishek Kapoor
- Kedarnath Controversy! Team Abhishek Kapoor ACCUSES KriAj Entertainment Of Spreading False Rumours
- SHOCKING! Sara Ali Khan's Debut Film Kedarnath In Trouble; Will It Get Shelved Cos Of This Fight?
- 2 Years Of Fitoor! Director Abhishek Kapoor Calls It A Very 'Enriching' Experience
- Fall-Out On Kedarnath Gets UGLY! Abhishek Kapoor's Production House PART WAYS With Prerna Arora
- ALL GUNS BLAZING! Abhishek Kapoor Films A Difficult Scene For Sushant- Sara's Kedarnath
- WE CAN'T KEEP OUR EYES OFF HER! Sara Ali Khan Looks DIVINE In This Candid Shot
- Sushant Singh Rajput Is Harder & Even Better Prepared: Abhishek Kapoor
- Kedarnath New Poster: A Hint Of Sushant Singh Rajput- Sara Ali Khan's Intense Chemistry Tells A Tale
- Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Giving Sleepless Nights To Prernaa Arora? Rejects Film With Shahid Kapoor?
The controversies around Sushant Singh Rajput- Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath just don't seem to end! Barely a few days after the announcement that Ronnie Screwvala's production house RSVP had taken over the film and was producing it with the director Abhishek (Gattu) Kapoor's production house, Guy In The Sky, comes another revelation that has the makers completely stunned.
ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Takes Away Our Breath In These Inside Pics From TINGS Photoshoot!
Three companies, Gothic Entertainment, Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment And Films Limited and Kolkata-based Padma Ispat Private Limited, have sent legal documents which they had signed with producer, Prernaa Arora, who was earlier producing Kedarnath. Reportedly Prerna sold the same film to these three companies without any knowledge of the director and producer.
Scroll down to read all the shocking details-
The Makers Are In A Rude Shock
A source revealed, "Months after shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath came to a halt, the film was ready to start its second schedule - till the makers got a rude shock! Ronnie Screwvala has facilitated smooth sailing for the troubled project by taking over the reins and compensating former producers Prernaa Arora, Bhushan Kumar and Ekta Kapoor. Ronnie has paid Prernaa and Bhushan (since it is one contract, all money was invested by Bhushan) Rs 14 crores and Ekta Rs 8 crores.
Prerna Arora Did This Shocking Thing
Five days after the announcement of Ronnie's take over happened, RSVP and Guy in the Sky received copy of legal papers (agreement between Prernaa and Vashu) from Pooja Films (Vashu Bhagnani). Papers showed that Prernaa Arora had sold Indian Theatrical Rights of her entire slate including Kedarnath (which didn't belong to her) to Vashu Bhagnani."
A Huge Blow To Team Kedarnath
That wasn't all. The source further adds, "While the makers were trying to come to terms with this new legal development, within days they have been approached by two more companies, Gothic Entertainment, and Kolkata-based Padma Ispat Private Limited, saying they have been sold Indian theatrical rights of Kedarnath by Prernaa again. Neither of the other parties who had invested money in the film, i.e. Ekta, Bhushan, Abhishek and Ronnie were aware of these agreements. In fact Bhushan was in touch with Ronnie and Abhishek for music rights. This has come as a huge blow to the team of the film."
A Furious Abhishek Kapoor Lodges Complaint Against Prerna Arora
This knowledge was not with Ronnie or Gattu? Neither did Ronnie or Gattu know about it. Yesterday morning, Ispat sent the papers saying that the Indian theatrical rights of Kedarnath, with legal paperwork, are with them. She has sold it to three places and then signed an agreement with Bhushan, Ronnie and Gattu saying all rights belong to them. Ronnie is waiting for more people to reach out to him. He won't be surprised if the rights have been sold to many others. A furious Gattu has filed an NC at Khar Police Station as a precaution."
The Filmmaker Lashes Out
Abhishek Kapoor says, "It's shocking to know that there are people in the business who think its OK to sell assets that do not belong to them or have not been authorised to sell. Beyond that, I am amazed to learn that there are people who give money to the likes of these without doing any kind of due diligence or checking paper work."
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.