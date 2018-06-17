 »   »   »  Prernaa Arora: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Loved The Script Of Woh Kaun Thi

Prerna said the two new films will go on floors this year. Besides this, she is also working on the remake of 1964 classic "Woh Kaun Thi". "We are talking to Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan about this film. She loved the subject and this is also expected to go on floors this year. Also, we would like to work with Akshay Kumar again," she added.

Producer Prerna Arora, who has critically acclaimed films like "Toilet Ek Prem Katha", "Rustom" and "PadMan" to her credit, says she is all excited about her next slate of movies that include a love story and a thriller.

A dispute between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Prerna's KriArj Entertainment over the release of their two upcoming films - "Batti Gul Meter Chalu" and "Fanne Khan" - has been sorted and the two banners have once again collaborated.

"I am happy that the issue has been sorted out with Bhushan ji. We have formulated a new structure for our upcoming films. We will be making an official announcement next week."

"We have signed two films - one is a love story and the other is a thriller. We have resolved the dispute (out of court) with regards to 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' and 'Fanne Khan' both the films will release as per schedule," Prerna told PTI.

"Batti Gul Meter Chalu", starring Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, is based on surging electricity bills in villages despite long power cuts. The social drama is slated to release in September.

"Fanne Khan", a musical comedy, features Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. It is about a struggling singer who wants his daughter to be successful in the world of music. It is expected to hit the theatres sometime in August.

Actor-producer John Abraham terminated his company JA Entertainment's partnership with KriArj Entertainment alleging "material breaches", including non-payment, and said the latter has no rights over the film "Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran".

Asked about this issue, Prerna says she will be careful about paper work related to contracts in the future so as to avoid any controversy.

"I will be extremely careful going ahead when it comes to paper work. I signed wrong documents with people. It was a big mistake. I was told by a superstar 'treat your contract like bible, respect your contract', which I did not. After delivering four hit films I was little over confident, so I signed the papers casually," she said.

Inputs From PTI