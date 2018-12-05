 »   »   »  Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas A Happy Married Life! Pic

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception last night on December 4, 2018 and all eyes were on the leader as he shared the stage with the newly married couple. There was tight security in and around the venue and the PM was seen talking and joking along with the couple as the shutterbugs snapped their pictures constantly.

Also, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas greeted Narendra Modi with a namaste and he greeted them back with the same gesture as well. Mr. Modi shared the picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Congratulations @priyankachopra and @nickjonas. Wishing you a happy married life."

It's such an amazing picture, right? Not every day do we get to see the Prime Minister attending weddings and this image will remain in our minds for a long time to come. The last time the PM attended such a function was Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's reception in Delhi in 2017.

Also, just when you thought that this picture is the best and there won't be any trolls on it, you're wrong! PM Modi's Instagram comments section is filled with witty one-liners such as, "Tell Jonas to apply Aadhaar card as soon as possible," and many other one-liners that'll make you smile.

Here's wishing the newly married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas a lifetime of happiness and joy. May all their dreams come true!!

