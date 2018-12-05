English
 »   »   »  Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas A Happy Married Life! Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas A Happy Married Life! Pic

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding reception last night on December 4, 2018 and all eyes were on the leader as he shared the stage with the newly married couple. There was tight security in and around the venue and the PM was seen talking and joking along with the couple as the shutterbugs snapped their pictures constantly.

    Also, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas greeted Narendra Modi with a namaste and he greeted them back with the same gesture as well. Mr. Modi shared the picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Congratulations @priyankachopra and @nickjonas. Wishing you a happy married life."

    Narendra Modi Prime Minister India Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Wedding Reception Delhi

    It's such an amazing picture, right? Not everyday do we get to see the Prime Minister attending weddings and this image will remain in our minds for a long time to come. The last time the PM attended a wedding was for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's reception in Delhi in 2017.

    Also, just when you thought that this picture is the best and there won't be any trolls on it, you're wrong! PM Modi's Instagram comments section is filled with witty one liners such as, "Tell Jonas to apply Aadhaar card as soon as possible," and many other one liners that'll make you smile.

    Here's wishing the newly married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas a lifetime of happiness and joy. May all their dreams come true!!

    Most Read: Priyanka & Nick Jonas' Wedding: Sophie Turner Ends Up Being A Desi Style Meme!

    View this post on Instagram

    Congratulations @priyankachopra and @nickjonas. Wishing you a happy married life.

    A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) on Dec 5, 2018 at 1:15am PST

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 15:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 5, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue