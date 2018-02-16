 »   »   » Dear Deepika Padukone, 'WINKING SENSATION' Priya Prakash Varrier Has One Message For You!

Priya Wants To Be Known As A Good Actor

"I would like to be known as a good actor rather than being known as the wink queen. This is a new feeling. But I am happy. The song has received good response," Varrier, whose Instagram following has now reached 3.3m and the numbers are growing, said.

Priya On Her 'Viral' Scene

"Our director told us that the 30-second shot should be a memorable one and we followed his vision. I never expected that it would become such a big hit. It is a school-centric film. We are discussing love, crushes and friendship. Love in the time of schooling is the theme of the film," she said.

Priya On Her 'Wink' Going Viral

In the viral number, the actor and her co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof are seen doing a see-saw with their eyebrows before Varrier surprises him with a wink and a flirtatious smile.

Varrier credits Roshan for creating the moment by tweaking his eyebrows first. The actor, whose father is a Central Excise officer and mother a home-maker, says acting was her dream and would like to balance it with her studies.

It's All Unexpected For Priya

"Coming to films was a big dream of mine. But I never thought that from a single scene and a single movie, I will get recognised so much. It was all unexpected."

Priya On Deepika

"I like Deepika Padukone very much. I would like to work with her. I want to work in Bollywood films and earn fame," she told television channels.

Her instant fame has led to many new offers and the actor says she is open to working in any industry, if she gets meaty roles.