 »   »   » Priya Prakash Varrier: I'm Looking Forward To Receive Bollywood Offers!

Priya Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier revealed that she'd love to receive Bollywood offers. Well, we'd all be so excited if she receives it.

Shahrukh Khan

Priya Varrier revealed that it's her dream to work with the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan someday.

Deepika Padukone

Priya Prakash Varrier also revealed that she admires Deepika Padukone very much.

The Famous Wink

Priya Varrier became a sensation overnight, all thanks to her 'Wink and Smile'.

So Cute

Even Alia Bhatt looks so lovely and bubbly while she winks. So cute, right?

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma takes a selfie with the famous 'Wink' style. Who looks better? Priya or Anushka?

On Rishi Kapoor's Tweet

"I was so thrilled to see that tweet. I was extremely happy that he expressed his desire to work with me."

On Her Favourite Stars

"I like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sidharth Malhotra. I also admire and love Deepika Padukone. I’ll be happy if I get to work with them someday."

Future Plans

"I want to complete my studies. At the same time, I would like to do more films. Right now, I’m waiting to complete the shoot for Oru Adaar Love."

Receiving Offers

"I’ve got a lot of offers from various industries. I’m excited and curious to know how things will turn out. I am keeping my fingers crossed."

About Her Family

"My family comprises my grandparents, parents and my younger brother. I always wanted to act in films. Now, a lot of offers are pouring in but at the moment, I won’t be able to take up anything else as we haven’t finished filming Oru Adaar Love yet."

So True

“It feels good that people have started recognising me,” revealed Priya Prakash Varrier.

Salman Khan

Even Salman Khan looks super cool in his 'Wink' moment.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra does the 'Wink' moment too and looks super gorgeous.

Wink Moment

Even Jacqueline Fernandez looks super cool in the 'Wink' moment, peeps.