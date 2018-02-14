 »   »   » Priya Varrier's Wink Vs Aishwarya Rai, Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & Salman Khan! Pictures

Priya Prakash Varrier has taken the Internet by storm as she's trending non stop for three full days. Open any social media platform and there's a continuous dosage of Priya's wink and smile in the form of memes and gifs, that we've fallen in love with her already!
We've collected a few winks from Bollywood stars as well from Aishwarya Rai to Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Check them all out below...
Aishwarya Rai
Even Priya Prakash Varrier can't stop blushing when Aishwarya Rai winks, folks!
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone does the wink pretty perfectly too! Don't you think?
Shahrukh Khan
It looks like Priya Varrier is bowled over after Shahrukh Khan's wink.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra does the Priya Varrier wink as well!
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif looks so lovely and sweet her, right?
Alia Bhatt
The young and bubbly Alia Bhatt should have tried the wink in Student Of The Year.
Varun Dhawan
We wonder what's Varun Dhawan trying to do here, but anyway good try!
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma does the wink on a bright sunny day.
Kareena Kapoor
It looks like Kareena Kapoor has gone overboard with her wink.
Salman Khan
Even Salman Khan might become clean bold after seeing Priya Varrier winking.
Ranbir Kapoor
The cool dude Ranbir Kapoor looks supercool winking as well.
Kajol
Kajol did the winking trend back in the 90s as well.
Shahid Kapoor
Who does it better? Shahid Kapoor or Priya Varrier, folks!
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez and Priya Varrier are in competition with each other here.
Sonam Kapoor
We hope Sonam Kapoor does the wink in her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding.
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon look so cute and adorable here, right?
Deepika Padukone
Even Deepika Padukone can ace the winking challenge!
Deepika Padukone
Priya Varrier totally took over the Internet by storm just by winking and smiling.
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone winked in the Raees song Laila Main Laila too.
Urvashi Rautela
Doesn't Urvashi Rautela look 'ohh la la' by winking?
Salman Khan
Priya Varrier became an overnight sensation with her wink and smile.