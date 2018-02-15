 »   »   » Priya Varrier Would Love To Work With Shahrukh Khan, Ranveer Singh & Sidharth Malhotra!

The 'Wink' girl Priya Varrier stole people's hearts by playing with her eye brows and the Internet is still not able to get off how amazing and cute she looks. In a recent interview, the young girl was asked "Who would you like to work with from Bollywood?" and the actress without blinking an eye lid quipped Shahrukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sidharth Malhotra.
Priya Varrier also revealed that she'd love to work with Deepika Padukone as well and it's also her dream to star in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Well, Priya has a lot of dreams and we hope all of them come true sooner or later. She has a bright future ahead and we wish her all the very best!
Shahrukh Khan
Priya Prakash Varrier revealed that she'd love to wok with the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan in the coming future.
Bollywood Debut?
Looking at the way she's getting name and fame, we assume her Bollywood debut would not be far away!
Deepika Padukone
Priya Prakash Varrier also revealed that she'd love to work with Deepika Padukone someday.
Wink Girl
The wink and smile from Priya Varrier has taken over the Internet by storm and people just can't have enough of it.
Wink & Smile
Priya Varrier and Deepika Padukone should star in a film together and wink and smile!
Ranveer Singh
Priya Prakash Varrier also said in the same interview that she'd love to work with Ranveer Singh as well.
B-town
She said that she's receiving Bollywood offers but has not given her nod to any of it.
Debut Film
Priya Prakash Varrier stated that she wants to focus on her debut film first and the rest is secondary.
Sidharth Malhotra
Priya Varrier also revealed that she'd love to work with Sidharth Malhotra too.
Education First
Priya Varrier also stated that she's concentrating on her studies as that's very important to her as well.
All The Best
Well, we hope all of Priya Varrier's dream come true and we're awaiting for her Bollywood debut in the future too.
Malayalam Film
if Priya Varrier's Malayalam film is a superhit, it might be remade in Bollywood as well, folks!