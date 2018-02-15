 »   »   » Priya Varrier Would Love To Work With Shahrukh Khan, Ranveer Singh & Sidharth Malhotra!

Shahrukh Khan

Priya Prakash Varrier revealed that she'd love to wok with the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan in the coming future.

Bollywood Debut?

Looking at the way she's getting name and fame, we assume her Bollywood debut would not be far away!

Deepika Padukone

Priya Prakash Varrier also revealed that she'd love to work with Deepika Padukone someday.

Wink Girl

The wink and smile from Priya Varrier has taken over the Internet by storm and people just can't have enough of it.

Wink & Smile

Priya Varrier and Deepika Padukone should star in a film together and wink and smile!

Ranveer Singh

Priya Prakash Varrier also said in the same interview that she'd love to work with Ranveer Singh as well.

B-town

She said that she's receiving Bollywood offers but has not given her nod to any of it.

Debut Film

Priya Prakash Varrier stated that she wants to focus on her debut film first and the rest is secondary.

Sidharth Malhotra

Priya Varrier also revealed that she'd love to work with Sidharth Malhotra too.

Education First

Priya Varrier also stated that she's concentrating on her studies as that's very important to her as well.

All The Best

Well, we hope all of Priya Varrier's dream come true and we're awaiting for her Bollywood debut in the future too.

Malayalam Film

if Priya Varrier's Malayalam film is a superhit, it might be remade in Bollywood as well, folks!