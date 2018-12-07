 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra, A.R Rahman, Arijit Singh To Perform At Isha Ambani's Wedding In Udaipur?

Priyanka To Perform At Isha's Wedding: Reports

According to a report in Economic Times, Priyanka Chopra is likely to perform for Isha with whom she shares a close rapport. Isha was earlier a part of Priyanka's bachelorette trip and had even attended her sangeet ceremony with her family.

Performances By A.R Rahman & Arijit Singh

The report also stated that music maestro A.R Rahman and playback singer Arijit Singh too might perform at the wedding.

A High-Profile Wedding

Buzz is that American political biggies - former US Secretaries of State Hilary Clinton and John Kerry feature on the guest list.

Let The Celebrations Begin

Manish Malhotra was one of the first guests to arrive in Udaipur on Thursday. He later took to his Instagram page to share a picture where he is seen posing for the lens with Mukesh and Nita Ambani.