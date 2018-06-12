English
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Look Deeply In Love; Indulge In Some Cute PDA At His Cousin's Wedding!

Posted By:
    Priyanka Chopra ATTENDS Nick Jonas cousin's wedding। FilmiBeat

    Priyanka Chopra has lately been hogging a lot of limelight for her 'blossoming' romance with singer Nick Jonas. From attending soccer matches to catching up for dinner dates, the new couple in the block just can't seem to get enough of each other. If that isn't enough, the duo keep posting adorable comments on each other's Instagram page and give us plenty of 'aww' moments.

    Just when we thought it couldn't get cuter, we recently chanced upon a fresh bunch of pictures of Priyanka and Nick. Reportedly the 'Quantico' actress attended a wedding with Nick in Atlantic City, New Jersey and also caught up with his family. Scroll down to read more-

    Don't They Look Cute Together?

    Buzz is that Priyanka had accompanied Nick to his cousin's wedding ceremony in New Jersey. The couple were later spotted together by the paparazzi at JFK airport.

    Power Couple

    While Nick looked dapper in a navy blue suit, his lady love painted a stunning picture in an eye-catching bright green silk wrap dress that featured a matching neck scarf.

    Oh-So-Love

    Just look at the way PeeCee looks at Nick in this picture! We can already feel our heart melting away!

    One More Picture To Make Your Day

    Back home with Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt almost confirming being in a relationship, we won't be surprised if we hear a similar announcement from Priyanka's end too.

    A Family Affair

    We hear that Nick introduced Priyanka to his older brother Kevin and his wife Danielle. Hmmm, do we hear wedding bells ringing soon?

    Love Is In The Air

    While neither of the stars have officially confirmed their relationship, but considering how often they've been seen together and their flirty Instagram comments, these two are already bringing back the season of love in the tinsel town.

    For those who ain't aware, rumors of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas being a couple first surfaced when they made a joint appearance at the MET Gala 2017.

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 12, 2018, 10:04 [IST]
