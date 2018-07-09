 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra Announces Her Next Bollywood Film After Bharat; Can You Guess The Name?

Related Articles
- Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra Responds To The BMC's Illegal Construction Notice!
- Adorable! Priyanka Chopra Goes On A Date With Nick Jonas & Patiently Poses For Fan Selfies Instead
- Priyanka Chopra Served A Notice By BMC For Illegal Constructions At Her Office Premises!
- Priyanka Chopra: Stop Self-Doubting Ladies, We Have Enough People Doing That To Us
- Priyanka Chopra Can Take A Bullet For Nick Jonas & Kill Someone Who Hurts Her Alleged Boyfriend!
- Nick Jonas Reveals His Favourite Priyanka Chopra Movie, Can You Guess Which One Could It Be?
- Awkward Much? Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas & Gauri-Shahrukh Khan Party Under One Roof At Ambani's Bash
- OUCH! Priyanka Chopra Responsible For Nick Jonas-Demi Lovato's Friendship Going Kaput?
- Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Attend Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Mehendi Ceremony! Inside Pictures
- Priyanka Chopra Finally Shows Her Love For Nick Jonas; Confesses He Is Her 'Favourite Man'!
- This Is How Nick Jonas Proposed Priyanka Chopra; Couple All Set To Get Engaged In July-August?
- BREAKING! Priyanka Chopra Finally Finds Her Man Of Dreams; To Get Engaged To Nick Jonas In A Month?
Priyanka Chopra is currently in a very happy phase in her life. On the personal front, the actress is rumored to have found love in Nick Jonas and the two are already painting the town with their newfound romance. Speaking about Bollywood, PeeCee who was last seen in Jai Gangaajal in 2016. Post that, the actress got busy with her Hollywood commitments. Recently, she left all her fans excited when she revealed that she's all set to star in Salman Khan's Bharat.
Well folks, looks like we are in for a treat for Priyanka has signed one more Bollywood movie. Any guesses which one? Nope? Fret not, we have all the details for you here-
Priyanka Reveals The Title Of Her New Film
It was speculated that PeeCee has signed 'Margarita With A Straw' Shonali Bose's next film. Well folks, the reports were true. The actress has announced this film as her next project in Bollywood after Salman Khan starrer Bharat. The movie is titled 'The Sky Is Pink'.
PeeCee Has Already Began The Prep For The Movie
The 'Quantico' actress shared the news on her Instagram story by sharing a picture of the film's draft and captioned it as, "And it begins #prep #hindifilm."
More Details
The film written by Shonali Bose will have dialogues by Juhi Chaturvedi who wrote Varun Dhawan-Banita Sandhu starrer October.
Priyanka To Reunite With Farhan Akhtar For This Film
Reports suggest that Priyanka will be sharing screen space with Farhan Akhtar in this flick which is based on Aisha Chaudhary, the young motivational speaker who was born with immune deficiency disorder."
Film Inspired By A Real Life Story?
A source had earlier told Indian Express, "The movie is based on Aisha's life and her book My Little Epiphanies. Priyanka and Farhan will play her parents' role. Zaira Wasim will be portraying Aisha's role in the film. The film goes on floors in August this year."
Stay tuned for more updates on this Priyanka Chopra starrer.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.