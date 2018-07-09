English
 Priyanka Chopra Announces Her Next Bollywood Film After Bharat; Can You Guess The Name?

Priyanka Chopra Announces Her Next Bollywood Film After Bharat; Can You Guess The Name?

    Priyanka Chopra is currently in a very happy phase in her life. On the personal front, the actress is rumored to have found love in Nick Jonas and the two are already painting the town with their newfound romance. Speaking about Bollywood, PeeCee who was last seen in Jai Gangaajal in 2016. Post that, the actress got busy with her Hollywood commitments. Recently, she left all her fans excited when she revealed that she's all set to star in Salman Khan's Bharat.

    Well folks, looks like we are in for a treat for Priyanka has signed one more Bollywood movie. Any guesses which one? Nope? Fret not, we have all the details for you here-

    Priyanka Reveals The Title Of Her New Film

    It was speculated that PeeCee has signed 'Margarita With A Straw' Shonali Bose's next film. Well folks, the reports were true. The actress has announced this film as her next project in Bollywood after Salman Khan starrer Bharat. The movie is titled 'The Sky Is Pink'.

    PeeCee Has Already Began The Prep For The Movie

    The 'Quantico' actress shared the news on her Instagram story by sharing a picture of the film's draft and captioned it as, "And it begins #prep #hindifilm."

    More Details

    The film written by Shonali Bose will have dialogues by Juhi Chaturvedi who wrote Varun Dhawan-Banita Sandhu starrer October.

    Priyanka To Reunite With Farhan Akhtar For This Film

    Reports suggest that Priyanka will be sharing screen space with Farhan Akhtar in this flick which is based on Aisha Chaudhary, the young motivational speaker who was born with immune deficiency disorder."

    Film Inspired By A Real Life Story?

    A source had earlier told Indian Express, "The movie is based on Aisha's life and her book My Little Epiphanies. Priyanka and Farhan will play her parents' role. Zaira Wasim will be portraying Aisha's role in the film. The film goes on floors in August this year."

    Stay tuned for more updates on this Priyanka Chopra starrer.

    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 12:19 [IST]
