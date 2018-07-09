 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra Announces Her Next Bollywood Film After Bharat; Can You Guess The Name?

Priyanka Reveals The Title Of Her New Film

It was speculated that PeeCee has signed 'Margarita With A Straw' Shonali Bose's next film. Well folks, the reports were true. The actress has announced this film as her next project in Bollywood after Salman Khan starrer Bharat. The movie is titled 'The Sky Is Pink'.

PeeCee Has Already Began The Prep For The Movie

The 'Quantico' actress shared the news on her Instagram story by sharing a picture of the film's draft and captioned it as, "And it begins #prep #hindifilm."

More Details

The film written by Shonali Bose will have dialogues by Juhi Chaturvedi who wrote Varun Dhawan-Banita Sandhu starrer October.

Priyanka To Reunite With Farhan Akhtar For This Film

Reports suggest that Priyanka will be sharing screen space with Farhan Akhtar in this flick which is based on Aisha Chaudhary, the young motivational speaker who was born with immune deficiency disorder."

Film Inspired By A Real Life Story?

A source had earlier told Indian Express, "The movie is based on Aisha's life and her book My Little Epiphanies. Priyanka and Farhan will play her parents' role. Zaira Wasim will be portraying Aisha's role in the film. The film goes on floors in August this year."