 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra Apologises For 'Indian Nationalists' Terror Plot In 'Quantico'

Related Articles
- Quantico Makers Apologise To Indian Fans For Showing Them As Terrorists!
- Priyanka Chopra Can EAT ANYTHING & Still Not Gain Weight: Rakesh Roshan
- Before Nick Jonas, Gerard Butler Was Besotted With Priyanka Chopra, Had Proposed Marriage To Her!
- Priyanka Chopra Is Like A Chameleon; When Hrithik Roshan Wanted To Help Her But She Got Angry
- When Priyanka Chopra's NOSE SURGERY In London Went Horribly Wrong & Was THROWN OUT Of Seven Films!
- Nick Jonas Has Never Met A Woman Like Priyanka Chopra, She Turns Him On- Insiders Spill The Beans!
Priyanka Chopra apologised for a recent episode in "Quantico", following online backlash for the 'Indian nationalists' terror plot line in her show.
The 35-year-old actor took to Twitter to clear the air around the episode, titled 'The Blood of Romeo', which received a lot of backlash from Indian fans of the show, who criticised her of being a part of the storyline that showed India in a negative light.
Calling herself a "proud Indian", Chopra said she is "extremely saddened" and that hurting sentiments of people was never her intention.
"I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of 'Quantico'. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change," she tweeted.
Chopra's remarks come a day after ABC's statement where the network apologised for stepping into a "complex political issue" with the latest episode of "Quantico", which showed 'Indian nationalists' planning to carry out a terrorist attack in Manhattan and frame Pakistan for it days before a summit on Kashmir.
The producers said the actor was not to be blamed for the episode as she did not have a creative control over it.
Chopra, who became the first Indian actor to play a lead role in an American TV series, portrays FBI agent Alex Parrish on the show, which is currently in its third and final season.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.