English
 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra Apologises For 'Indian Nationalists' Terror Plot In 'Quantico'

Priyanka Chopra Apologises For 'Indian Nationalists' Terror Plot In 'Quantico'

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Priyanka Chopra apologised for a recent episode in "Quantico", following online backlash for the 'Indian nationalists' terror plot line in her show.

    The 35-year-old actor took to Twitter to clear the air around the episode, titled 'The Blood of Romeo', which received a lot of backlash from Indian fans of the show, who criticised her of being a part of the storyline that showed India in a negative light.

    Calling herself a "proud Indian", Chopra said she is "extremely saddened" and that hurting sentiments of people was never her intention.

    priyanka-chopra-apologises-for-indian-nationalists-terror-plot-in-quantico

    "I'm extremely saddened and sorry that some sentiments have been hurt by a recent episode of 'Quantico'. That was not and would never be my intention. I sincerely apologise. I'm a proud Indian and that will never change," she tweeted.

    Chopra's remarks come a day after ABC's statement where the network apologised for stepping into a "complex political issue" with the latest episode of "Quantico", which showed 'Indian nationalists' planning to carry out a terrorist attack in Manhattan and frame Pakistan for it days before a summit on Kashmir.
    The producers said the actor was not to be blamed for the episode as she did not have a creative control over it.

    Chopra, who became the first Indian actor to play a lead role in an American TV series, portrays FBI agent Alex Parrish on the show, which is currently in its third and final season.

    Read more about: priyanka chopra quantico
    Story first published: Sunday, June 10, 2018, 15:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 10, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue