 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra, Big B, Hrithik Roshan Celebrate Mary Kom's Gold Win At Sixth World Championship

Mary Kom has made us proud once again. The boxer won a gold medal at the World Championship for the sixth time. "I was competing in the 51 kg (category) for the last 3-4 years because 48 day is not an Olympic category. To back back to this weight category and win gold was just great, " said Mary Kom after her win.

Soon, congratulatory wishes started pouring in from the Bollywood quarters applauding Mary for her historic win. Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate Mary on her sixth gold win.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "I ever value your BOXING GLOVES that you gifted me ! they are MY gold medals."

Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Already up to 6, and she's just begun! More and more power to you, Mary Kom!"

Priyanka Chopra who played the celebrated boxer on reel, wrote, "! Only you could do it!! What an achievement... the first female boxer to win the #WorldChampionship for an unprecedented 6th time! Congratulations... It's a proud moment for the nation & you are and always will be my inspiration.. Here's to #MagnificentMary 💪🏼".

"#MaryKom you rule! First woman boxer to win 6 world championships," tweeted Ayushmann Khurrana.

Anushka Sharma called her a wonder woman and wrote, "Congratulations Champ!! So proud to see you creating history @MangteC you are a wonderwoman !#MaryKom."

Ajay Devgn posted on his Twitter handle, "A commendable achievement #MaryKom! The country is proud. @MangteC."

Preity Zinta tweeted, "Congratulations @MangteC for winning the 6th Gold Medal at the Women's World Boxing Championship ! You make us proud ! #MaryKom #WWCHs2018."

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations @MangteC for your victory!! This makes us so proud.. 6th world boxing championship Gold title #MaryKom."

Sunny Deol tweeted, "Looking for motivation #MaryKom Looking for hero #MaryKom."