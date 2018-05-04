 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra's Blazer Dress Memes Will Make You Burst Out With Laughter!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

This meme of Priyanka Chopra's blazer cut representing the eyes of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle is a clear winner, folks!

Making A Face Out Of It

When trollers see a cut or two anywhere on a dress, they immediately jump and make a meme out of it. Kudos to their creativity.

Who Would Have Thought?

Seriously, who would have thought that her blazer dress will end up being circulated all over social media in the most funny way? The internet is full of possibilities.

What Will PeeCee Do?

We wonder how will Priyanka Chopra react when she looks at all these memes, folks? We assume she might burst out with laughter too.

Guy Fawkes Anonymous Mask

The anonymous mask, which was better known during various protests, is now sitting right on Priyanka Chopra's blazer suit.

The Pockets Have Eyes Too

This Twitter user makes the chest cuts a pair or eyes and of course, we don't mind looking and laughing at it.

Make Memes Great Again

Memes is what makes the internet and without it, social media would be a boring place!