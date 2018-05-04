 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra's Blazer Dress Memes Will Make You Burst Out With Laughter!

Related Articles
Just yesterday we spotted Priyanka Chopra sporting a blazer dress with two cuts near the chest and within a span of 24 hours, several memes are doing the rounds all over social media poking fun at her dress. From Ninja Turtles to Guy Fawkes Anonymous Mask and Game Of Thrones' Bran Stark, the memes are too funny to be true. All thanks to the internet for making anything and everything possible within a blink of the eye, folks!
Also, Priyanka Chopra has been sporting some really cool outfits lately and has caught everyone's attention. Though none can escape the troll and meme brigade, PeeCee's outfits rarely comes under the scanner for trolls as she's always dressed to kill. When the blazer dress had cuts near her chest, they got an opportunity to go ahead and make memes out of it, but truly, these memes are something! Check them out below...
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
This meme of Priyanka Chopra's blazer cut representing the eyes of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle is a clear winner, folks!
Making A Face Out Of It
When trollers see a cut or two anywhere on a dress, they immediately jump and make a meme out of it. Kudos to their creativity.
Who Would Have Thought?
Seriously, who would have thought that her blazer dress will end up being circulated all over social media in the most funny way? The internet is full of possibilities.
What Will PeeCee Do?
We wonder how will Priyanka Chopra react when she looks at all these memes, folks? We assume she might burst out with laughter too.
Guy Fawkes Anonymous Mask
The anonymous mask, which was better known during various protests, is now sitting right on Priyanka Chopra's blazer suit.
The Pockets Have Eyes Too
This Twitter user makes the chest cuts a pair or eyes and of course, we don't mind looking and laughing at it.
Make Memes Great Again
Memes is what makes the internet and without it, social media would be a boring place!
