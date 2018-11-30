 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra's Bridal Outfits: Actress Will Be Wearing THIS For Her Indian & Christian Wedding

'Desi girl' Priyanka Chopra is all set to get hitched to Nick Jonas over the weekend at Taj Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur and we just can't keep calm! The wedding festivities have already began with the mehendi ceremony which took place yesterday. We already told you that PeeCee opted for a sunshine yellow ensemble by design duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her mehendi ceremony.

Now, everyone is eagerly waiting to watch Priyanka's bridal avatar. Meanwhile, we have some fresh scopp for you about the actress's wedding outfits-

Priyanka's Outfit For Her Christian Wedding As per Vogue magazine, the actress will be walking down down the aisle wearing a custom-made Ralph Lauren gown. Priyanka Will Be Wearing This Designer For Her Indian Wedding As per a Pinkvilla report, Priyanka will turn a Punjabi bride in a red creation by either Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla or Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Mickey Contractor To Create Priyanka's Bridal Look? Celebrity make-up artist and PeeCee's close friend Mickey Contractor has arrived in Jodhpur for 'NickYanka' wedding, leading to speculations that he might doll up PeeCee for the wedding. The Countdown Has Begun! Priyanka and Nick prepared for their nuptials with a ganesh puja at PeeCee's mother's home in Mumbai on Wednesday.

