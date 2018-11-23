 »   »   »  The Bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Thanksgiving With Fiance Nick Jonas & Family!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

Thanksgiving is being celebrated all across America and while the Jonas family is in India for the wedding, both sides of the Chopra and the Jonas family got together for a Thanksgiving dinner and spent quality time knowing each other's family members. Priyanka Chopra shared the picture on her Instagram handle. It looks like the would-be bride and groom are blessed to have a large family as the dinner table looks so long and never-ending.
The Jonas & Chopra Families Celebrate Thanksgiving Together
It's wonderful to see the Chopra and the Jonas families sitting together for Thanksgiving and we just can't take our eyes off Nick and Priyanka holding each other's hands.
The Big Fat Indian Wedding
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot on December 2, 2018 at the Tah Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in Hindu traditions and on December 3, 2018 the couple will have a Christian wedding in a church.
Mehendi & Sangeet Ceremony
It is reported that Priyanka Chopra's mehendi and sangeet ceremony will be held on November 29 and 30, respectively at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur and the entire venue will be guarded with heavy security for all the 4 days.
A choreographer Is Training The Attendees For The Sangeet Ceremony
Reports state that Ganesh Hegde is choreographing the sangeet ceremony and has already trained the couple's near and dear ones to do the jhatkas and matkas and make it a time to remember.
All Eyes On The Couple
Now that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding is over, all eyes are on the Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding and we can't wait for their wedding day to come sooner. It would be a time to remember, folks!
