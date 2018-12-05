 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra's Christian Wedding: The Actress Walked The Aisle In 75-Ft Tulle Veil & Won Hearts!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's Jodhpur wedding was nothing less than a fairy-tale wedding. There was a lot of curiosity surrounding the 'desi girl's bridal looks. Finally, all speculations were put to rest when Priyanka and Nick revealed two looks from their grand weddings.
However, it was Priyanka's breathtaking beautiful customized Ralph Lauren gown which stole the show and left everyone speechless, as she walked down the aisle with her 'man of dreams'.
PeeCee's Wedding Gown Took 1826 Hrs To Be Created
As per Hello Canada, "the hand-beaded and hand-embroidered gown included mother of pearl pailettes, crystal seed beads, and Swarovski crystals - which took a total of 1,826 hours to complete."
This Is Awesome
"Underneath the long-sleeve gown was a strapless column dress made up of over two million mother of pearl sequins," the report further stated.
Priyanka's Outfit Had Eight Special Words
We hear that PeeCee's outfit had eight special words, chosen by her, embroidered on it - Nicholas Jerry Jonas, 1st December 2018, Madhu & Ashok, Om Namah Shivay (a Hindi mantra invoking Lord Shiva), Family, Hope, Compasssion and Love.
She also had a piece of her mother-in-law's lace wedding dress sewn into her dress.
Details About Nick Jonas' Wedding Outfit
On the other hand, Nick Jonas wore a custom Ralph Lauren six-button, double breasted black tuxedo and custom patent lace-up shoes.
On the purple lapel, he added a small piece of lace from Chopra's dress embroidered with the words ‘My Jaan', which translates to ‘My Life'.
A Look At Priyanka's Christian Wedding Venue
Reportedly, the organizers had called for over 50 kilos of white flowers for the Christian wedding.
The Couple's First Dance
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' reportedly had a traditional first dance to Roberta Flack's "First Time I Ever Saw Your Face".
Priyanka Gets Candid About Her Wedding Dress!
In an interview with Hello Magazine, Priyanka shared, "For the western wedding, we had been talking to a bunch of incredible designers, but ultimately when Ralph Lauren approached us (they're so much a part of our love story for obvious reasons) and I learned that Ralph has only designed three wedding dresses in 50 years - one for his daughter, his daughter in law, and his niece - I was blown.
Then when we went in for the sketch presentation, they created exactly what I envisioned for myself on my wedding day... and I said yes to the dress."
Priyanka even shared a video which summarizes her Christian wedding. In the video, the actress is seen down the aisle with her mom Madhu Chopra. But what warmed the cockles of our hearts was the moment when Nick got teary-eyed after watching his beautiful bride. Check it out here-
Once upon a fairytale... @nickjonas @people https://t.co/tZH0Yk4Hwc pic.twitter.com/dMAxIvlsXb— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 4, 2018
