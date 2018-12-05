 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra's Christian Wedding: The Actress Walked The Aisle In 75-Ft Tulle Veil & Won Hearts!

PeeCee's Wedding Gown Took 1826 Hrs To Be Created

As per Hello Canada, "the hand-beaded and hand-embroidered gown included mother of pearl pailettes, crystal seed beads, and Swarovski crystals - which took a total of 1,826 hours to complete."

"Underneath the long-sleeve gown was a strapless column dress made up of over two million mother of pearl sequins," the report further stated.

Priyanka's Outfit Had Eight Special Words

We hear that PeeCee's outfit had eight special words, chosen by her, embroidered on it - Nicholas Jerry Jonas, 1st December 2018, Madhu & Ashok, Om Namah Shivay (a Hindi mantra invoking Lord Shiva), Family, Hope, Compasssion and Love.

She also had a piece of her mother-in-law's lace wedding dress sewn into her dress.

Details About Nick Jonas' Wedding Outfit

On the other hand, Nick Jonas wore a custom Ralph Lauren six-button, double breasted black tuxedo and custom patent lace-up shoes.

On the purple lapel, he added a small piece of lace from Chopra's dress embroidered with the words ‘My Jaan', which translates to ‘My Life'.

A Look At Priyanka's Christian Wedding Venue

Reportedly, the organizers had called for over 50 kilos of white flowers for the Christian wedding.

The Couple's First Dance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' reportedly had a traditional first dance to Roberta Flack's "First Time I Ever Saw Your Face".

Priyanka Gets Candid About Her Wedding Dress!

In an interview with Hello Magazine, Priyanka shared, "For the western wedding, we had been talking to a bunch of incredible designers, but ultimately when Ralph Lauren approached us (they're so much a part of our love story for obvious reasons) and I learned that Ralph has only designed three wedding dresses in 50 years - one for his daughter, his daughter in law, and his niece - I was blown.

Then when we went in for the sketch presentation, they created exactly what I envisioned for myself on my wedding day... and I said yes to the dress."