 »   »   » WHOA! Priyanka Chopra Was In A Committed Relationship & Just Broke Up Last Year

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she was in a committed relationship and broke up last year. Well, we wonder who is that lucky man?

A Girl In Vain

She further opened up to Filmfare, "I've been single after a really really long time. I get a lot of attention. But I don't know what to do with it. Of course, I like it. I'm a girl and I'm vain."

Who Can It Be?

We wonder if her boyfriend was an Indian or someone from the United States! What do you think, folks?

Trick Or Treat

Priyanka Chopra has learnt the art of answering in a tricky way, whenever she's asked a question om her relationship.

Serial Monogamist

Proyanka Chopra also revealed that she's a "serial monogamist" which means she gives her full to only one person.

In The Right Mind

Reading between the lines, Priyanka Chopra states that she's currently not in the correct mindset to be in a relationship with someone.

Career Goals

Priyanka Chopra solely focuses on her career at the moment and has given her relationship status a backseat.

Long Time

It's been a long time since Priyanka Chopra starred in a Bollywood film.

A Kid Like Jake

PeeCee is currently in the United States shooting for her upcoming Hollywood flick A Kid Like Jake.

Quantico

She's also shooting for her television series Quantico in both Italy and the United States as well.