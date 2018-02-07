 »   »   » WHOA! Priyanka Chopra Was In A Committed Relationship & Just Broke Up Last Year

Priyanka Chopra had always tricked people whenever she was asked a question about her relationship and finally the actress opened up about the whole thing in an interview to Filmfare and confirmed that she was indeed in a relationship and they broke up last year. She said,
"I'm a serial monogamist. I was in a very committed relationship. But since almost a year, I've been single. I've met a bunch of people. I've gone out with people. I let someone woo me but no... My mind hasn't exploded, not yet!" Now we wonder who that person is folks! What do you think and who can it be?
A Girl In Vain
She further opened up to Filmfare, "I've been single after a really really long time. I get a lot of attention. But I don't know what to do with it. Of course, I like it. I'm a girl and I'm vain."
Who Can It Be?
We wonder if her boyfriend was an Indian or someone from the United States! What do you think, folks?
Trick Or Treat
Priyanka Chopra has learnt the art of answering in a tricky way, whenever she's asked a question om her relationship.
Serial Monogamist
Proyanka Chopra also revealed that she's a "serial monogamist" which means she gives her full to only one person.
In The Right Mind
Reading between the lines, Priyanka Chopra states that she's currently not in the correct mindset to be in a relationship with someone.
Career Goals
Priyanka Chopra solely focuses on her career at the moment and has given her relationship status a backseat.
Long Time
It's been a long time since Priyanka Chopra starred in a Bollywood film.
A Kid Like Jake
PeeCee is currently in the United States shooting for her upcoming Hollywood flick A Kid Like Jake.
Quantico
She's also shooting for her television series Quantico in both Italy and the United States as well.