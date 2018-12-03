 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra Cries During The Jaimala Ceremony As She Comes Face-to-face With Nick Jonas!

Priyanka Chopra Cried During The Jaimala Ceremony

"A cheer went up among the guests as the bride and groom came face-to-face at the mandap. Priyanka teared up during the jaimala session," revealed a guest who attended the wedding to MidDay.

The Wedding Began With A Sehrabandi Pooja

The guest also added that the Punjabi wedding ceremony began sharp at 6 pm with a Sehrabandi pooja and a family member from the Chopra's side tied Nick Jonas a turban.

The Mauli Ceremony (Sacred Thread)

The guest also revealed that Nick Jonas joined Priyanka Chopra for the mauli ceremony and the sacred thread was tied on both the bride and groom's wrists.

Priyanka Chopra's Brother Explained The Significance Of Every Custom To The Jonas Family

As and when every custom was taking place during the wedding ceremony, Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra was explaining the significance of every custom that took place to the Jonas family and gave them a better understanding of what was happening right in front of them.

The Haldi & Chooda Ceremony

After all of this, Priyanka Chopra's haldi ceremony took place followed by a chooda ceremony, where her uncle gifted the bride 21 bangles before bathing it in milk and rose petals.

Priyanka Chopra's Mother Gave An Emotional Speech During The Christian Wedding

Also, during the Christian wedding ceremony, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra gave an emotional speech after the couple exchanged their vows and talked about her husband as well. "PeeCee turned emotional as she missed her father sorely," summed up the guest to MidDay.