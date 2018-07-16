English
 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra Dances Her Heart Out; Wraps The Shooting Of 'Isn't It Romantic' In Style!

Priyanka Chopra Dances Her Heart Out; Wraps The Shooting Of 'Isn't It Romantic' In Style!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Priyanka Chopra Dances on the Street of New York; Watch Video । FilmiBeat

    While Priyanka Chopra's love affair with Nick Jonas is grabbing a lot of eyeballs in recent times, the actress is having a great time in her professional space as well. On the Hollywood front, after 'Baywatch' and 'A Kid Like Jake', the desi girl is all set to rock the international shores once again with her third Hollywood flick. PeeCee recently wrapped up the shooting of 'Isn't It Romantic' in New York.

    The rom-com also features Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine, Betty Gilpin and Liam Hemsworth in lead roles and has Priyanka essaying the role of a yoga ambassador named Isabelle. We recently stumbled upon few pictures from PeeCee from her last day shoot and boy, it has fun written all over-

    It's A Picture Wrap

    Priyanka shared this picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "And it's a picture wrap! Such a fun lot to shoot this movie with. Adore u all.. #isntitromantic @rebelwilson @andybovine @straussschulson @liamhemsworth @bettygilpinofficial @brandontakespictures.

    We Could Feel Our Hearts Already Melting

    Aww, PeeCee couldn't help herself from blowing kisses. Who's complaining either? *winks*

    Aye Hottie

    Priyanka looks breathtakingly beautiful in a pink dress that had a thigh-high slit which she chose to accessorize with minimal make-up, a sleek gold chain and gold rings.



    V for Victory

    Just look at PeeCee! Looks like she is having a great time flaunting her dance moves on the street.

    When You Are Happy & You Know Clap Your Hands

    Ms.Chopra is seen getting groovy with a co-star.

    Perfect Frame

    When you have the handsome Liam Hemsworth for some company for dance, your heart is bound to go 'cha-cha-cha'.

    One More Dancing Picture

    These candid clicks of PeeCee is making us want to hit the dance floor as soon as possible.

    Happy Pictures Are The Best

    Priyanka's infectious smile is enough to drive away your Monday blues. What do you have to say, folks?

    Just A Moment Please!

    This is one of our favourite pictures from the entire lot. Which one is yours?



    Isn't She Lovely?

    Watching Priyanka Chopra dance like there's no tomorrow on the NY streets is giving us plenty of happy vibes.


    Can't get enough of these pictures? We have some more just for you-

    A post shared by Perfection is ?! PeeCee👑 (@priyanka.news) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:32am PDT


    A post shared by Perfection is ?! PeeCee👑 (@priyanka.news) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:21am PDT


    A post shared by Perfection is ?! PeeCee👑 (@priyanka.news) on Jul 15, 2018 at 11:39am PDT


    A post shared by Perfection is ?! PeeCee👑 (@priyanka.news) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:47am PDT


    A post shared by Perfection is ?! PeeCee👑 (@priyanka.news) on Jul 15, 2018 at 11:31am PDT

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue