 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra Dances Her Heart Out; Wraps The Shooting Of 'Isn't It Romantic' In Style!

While Priyanka Chopra's love affair with Nick Jonas is grabbing a lot of eyeballs in recent times, the actress is having a great time in her professional space as well. On the Hollywood front, after 'Baywatch' and 'A Kid Like Jake', the desi girl is all set to rock the international shores once again with her third Hollywood flick. PeeCee recently wrapped up the shooting of 'Isn't It Romantic' in New York.
The rom-com also features Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine, Betty Gilpin and Liam Hemsworth in lead roles and has Priyanka essaying the role of a yoga ambassador named Isabelle. We recently stumbled upon few pictures from PeeCee from her last day shoot and boy, it has fun written all over-
It's A Picture Wrap
Priyanka shared this picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "And it's a picture wrap! Such a fun lot to shoot this movie with. Adore u all.. #isntitromantic @rebelwilson @andybovine @straussschulson @liamhemsworth @bettygilpinofficial @brandontakespictures.
We Could Feel Our Hearts Already Melting
Aww, PeeCee couldn't help herself from blowing kisses. Who's complaining either? *winks*
Aye Hottie
Priyanka looks breathtakingly beautiful in a pink dress that had a thigh-high slit which she chose to accessorize with minimal make-up, a sleek gold chain and gold rings.
V for Victory
Just look at PeeCee! Looks like she is having a great time flaunting her dance moves on the street.
When You Are Happy & You Know Clap Your Hands
Ms.Chopra is seen getting groovy with a co-star.
Perfect Frame
When you have the handsome Liam Hemsworth for some company for dance, your heart is bound to go 'cha-cha-cha'.
One More Dancing Picture
These candid clicks of PeeCee is making us want to hit the dance floor as soon as possible.
Happy Pictures Are The Best
Priyanka's infectious smile is enough to drive away your Monday blues. What do you have to say, folks?
Just A Moment Please!
This is one of our favourite pictures from the entire lot. Which one is yours?
Isn't She Lovely?
Watching Priyanka Chopra dance like there's no tomorrow on the NY streets is giving us plenty of happy vibes.
Can't get enough of these pictures? We have some more just for you-
A post shared by Perfection is ?! PeeCee👑 (@priyanka.news) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:32am PDT
A post shared by Perfection is ?! PeeCee👑 (@priyanka.news) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:21am PDT
A post shared by Perfection is ?! PeeCee👑 (@priyanka.news) on Jul 15, 2018 at 11:39am PDT
A post shared by Perfection is ?! PeeCee👑 (@priyanka.news) on Jul 15, 2018 at 10:47am PDT
A post shared by Perfection is ?! PeeCee👑 (@priyanka.news) on Jul 15, 2018 at 11:31am PDT