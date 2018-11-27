 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra: Depression Is More Than Just A Low Feeling

Sadness & Depression Are Poles Apart

"Anxiety is not stress. Depression is more than just a low feeling," Priyanka said at the event.

We Need To Normalize The Conversation About Depression

Priyanka stressed on the fact that people need to open up and it's us who have to normalize the conversation. "The world needs to be open to having those conversations," she said.

It's Alright To Be Vulnerable

Priyanka further stated, "We are human beings. It's alright to be vulnerable. As soon as a public person comes out about depression, there are people who shame them."

We Need To Tell Kids It's Ok To Talk About Depression

She further added, "As parents and teachers we need to tell kids it is okay to talk about it. We need to normalize the conversation."