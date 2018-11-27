 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra: Depression Is More Than Just A Low Feeling

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
In the last few years, we have had many Bollywood celebrities opening up about their battle with depression. One of them is Deepika Padukone broke the silence and stigma around depression when she opened up about it on national television. Later, she even established a centre for mental health to help people going through the same.
And now, we have Priyanka Chopra joining hands with Facebook for an initiative called Social For Good. that aims to create awareness for mental health. At the event, the 'Quantico' actress burst some myths about the confusion between anxiety, sadness, and depression.
Sadness & Depression Are Poles Apart
"Anxiety is not stress. Depression is more than just a low feeling," Priyanka said at the event.
We Need To Normalize The Conversation About Depression
Priyanka stressed on the fact that people need to open up and it's us who have to normalize the conversation. "The world needs to be open to having those conversations," she said.
It's Alright To Be Vulnerable
Priyanka further stated, "We are human beings. It's alright to be vulnerable. As soon as a public person comes out about depression, there are people who shame them."
We Need To Tell Kids It's Ok To Talk About Depression
She further added, "As parents and teachers we need to tell kids it is okay to talk about it. We need to normalize the conversation."
