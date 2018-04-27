 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Drops A Major Hint About Her Film With Salman Khan Bharat & Says She's Damn Excited!

Priyanka On 'Bharat'

Speaking about Bharat, Priyanka reveals, "Bharat is the Indian movie I signed this year. It's the quintessential Bollywood movie, which I haven't done in many years.



A lot of them were dramatic and thematic. This one's going to be out and out entertainment. I'm excited! I haven't been back to do a movie in two or three years now."



Priyanka Chopra Also Explains 'Bollywood' & Says..

"I can explain that more. When people say, "You're doing a Bollywood movie," they only think of Bollywood movies being synchronized song and dance. Bollywood is the name for an entire industry. Those aren't the only kind of movies we make."



'Every Country And Every Culture Has Its Stereotype'

"We have every other genre. Yes, music is a very important part of it, but we don't have synchronized dancing in everything we do. Plus, Bollywood is not a place. Every country and every culture has its stereotype, I get that.



Here, everyone has superpowers and aliens only land in America. I just really want Indian cinema to break through that and for people to be introduced to the other forms of Indian cinema we have."







Priyanka: I Want The World

In the same interview, Priyanka also said that, "I'm an actor and an artist, and I want to go where my work takes me. I don't want to settle for one or two countries, I want the world. I'm very clear about it. As long as people want to watch me, I want to entertain."



Priyanka Feels A Sense Of Acceptance

"To me, being an Indian actor, or an actor of South Asian descent, or a woman of color, or an immigrant-whichever title you like-being all of those people and being in America and getting the kind of welcome and love I've gotten within the industry, it feels like a sense of acceptance.



I hope with me getting that acceptance, it opens up the floodgates for more people who look like me. I hope that sort of makes the conversation for actresses or people of color to get more opportunities because it's the opportunities that lack."



Coming back to Bharat, Priyanka Chopra will kick-start the shooting of the film in August this year.





