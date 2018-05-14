 »   »   » Beach Bum! Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Chiseled Body While Looking Red Hot In A Monokini [Pictures]

Red Hot!

Doesn't Priyanka Chopra look smoking hot in this picture? The actress can be seen donning a red monokini and beating the heat at an exotic beach in California.

PeeCee Surprises Mommy

PeeCee captioned the picture as saying, "Keep smiling!@madhumalati love u.. ❤️sending love to all the mothers who are and were and all the mothers to be..❤️‍ you are greatly appreciated #happymothersday Pic credit @chandraashwin."

Aww'dorable Click!

A super adorable click of Priyanka Chopra handing over a bouquet to her mom, while celebrating Mother's day with her family in Florida.

'Summer Loving'

Priyanka Chopra channels summer vibes like a pro and we're totally loving those red shades.

PeeCee Meets Her Niece As Well

Along with her mommy, PeeCee had an amazing time with her niece, Shireen Shiva Rose and she is as cute as button.

Awww!

Priyanka Chopra can't get enough of her niece and this picture is one proof that how much she loves kids. She's indeed one fun aunt!

PeeCee With Her Nephew

"Sooooo excited to meet you baby @ayd.in welcome to this wonderful world.. I may have been tired when I met you but I love u sooooo much! Yay bhaiya! @irfan525 U a daddy!! Thank you @stace1711 you're amazing! ❤️ #happymothersday #nephewlove."