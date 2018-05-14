English
 »   »   » Beach Bum! Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Chiseled Body While Looking Red Hot In A Monokini [Pictures]

Beach Bum! Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Chiseled Body While Looking Red Hot In A Monokini [Pictures]

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

Priyanka Chopra FLAUNTS Her Red Hot MONOKINI |FilmiBeat

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most active celebs on Instagram. The actress keeps updating her fans with what's going on her life and fans just love it! Her funny yet quirky captions keep her fans stumbling all over her pictures and we are no different. A few hours ago, PeeCee shared a super-hot picture, donning a red monokini and boy, she is looking effin' hot.

The actress also took a break from her hectic schedule and spent some quality time with her fam-jam on the eve of Mother's day and the pictures speak volumes about her bond with mom Madhu Chopra. Check out the pictures now.

Red Hot!

Doesn't Priyanka Chopra look smoking hot in this picture? The actress can be seen donning a red monokini and beating the heat at an exotic beach in California.

PeeCee Surprises Mommy

PeeCee captioned the picture as saying, "Keep smiling!@madhumalati love u.. ❤️sending love to all the mothers who are and were and all the mothers to be..❤️‍ you are greatly appreciated #happymothersday Pic credit @chandraashwin."

Aww'dorable Click!

A super adorable click of Priyanka Chopra handing over a bouquet to her mom, while celebrating Mother's day with her family in Florida.

'Summer Loving'

Priyanka Chopra channels summer vibes like a pro and we're totally loving those red shades.

PeeCee Meets Her Niece As Well

Along with her mommy, PeeCee had an amazing time with her niece, Shireen Shiva Rose and she is as cute as button.

Awww!

Priyanka Chopra can't get enough of her niece and this picture is one proof that how much she loves kids. She's indeed one fun aunt!

PeeCee With Her Nephew

"Sooooo excited to meet you baby @ayd.in welcome to this wonderful world.. I may have been tired when I met you but I love u sooooo much! Yay bhaiya! @irfan525 U a daddy!! Thank you @stace1711 you're amazing! ❤️ #happymothersday #nephewlove."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Salman Khan's Bharat and in a couple of months, she will also kick-start the shoot of the film.

CANNES 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shows NO MERCY At The Red Carpet

Read more about: priyanka chopra
Story first published: Monday, May 14, 2018, 11:16 [IST]
Other articles published on May 14, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

X