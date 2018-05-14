 »   »   » Beach Bum! Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Chiseled Body While Looking Red Hot In A Monokini [Pictures]

Related Articles
- Met Gala 2018: Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra's Dramatic FACE-OFF Takes Internet By Storm [Pics]
- Priyanka Chopra's Blazer Dress Memes Will Make You Burst Out With Laughter!
- Priyanka Chopra Secretly Got Married? A Mangalsutra On Her Wrist Is Making Us Curious!
- Priyanka Chopra Drops A Major Hint About Her Film With Salman Khan Bharat & Says She's Damn Excited!
- Pink Paradise! Why Women Look So Hot In Pink Bra's
- Priyanka Chopra Injured Her Knee While Shooting For Quantico! Sad
- Priyanka Chopra Was 'Scammed' Into Talking About Prince Harry- Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding!
- CONFIRMED! Priyanka Chopra Will Be Attending Prince Harry- Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding
- Sunil Grover Bags Bollywood Biggie, To Play Salman Khan’s Friend In The Film Bharat!
- Meghan Markle Will Be A Princess For The People: Priyanka Chopra
- Priyanka Chopra Shows What A Good 'Friend' She Is To Deepika Padukone!
Priyanka Chopra is one of the most active celebs on Instagram. The actress keeps updating her fans with what's going on her life and fans just love it! Her funny yet quirky captions keep her fans stumbling all over her pictures and we are no different. A few hours ago, PeeCee shared a super-hot picture, donning a red monokini and boy, she is looking effin' hot.
The actress also took a break from her hectic schedule and spent some quality time with her fam-jam on the eve of Mother's day and the pictures speak volumes about her bond with mom Madhu Chopra. Check out the pictures now.
Red Hot!
Doesn't Priyanka Chopra look smoking hot in this picture? The actress can be seen donning a red monokini and beating the heat at an exotic beach in California.
PeeCee Surprises Mommy
PeeCee captioned the picture as saying, "Keep smiling!@madhumalati love u.. ❤️sending love to all the mothers who are and were and all the mothers to be..❤️ you are greatly appreciated #happymothersday Pic credit @chandraashwin."
Aww'dorable Click!
A super adorable click of Priyanka Chopra handing over a bouquet to her mom, while celebrating Mother's day with her family in Florida.
'Summer Loving'
Priyanka Chopra channels summer vibes like a pro and we're totally loving those red shades.
PeeCee Meets Her Niece As Well
Along with her mommy, PeeCee had an amazing time with her niece, Shireen Shiva Rose and she is as cute as button.
Awww!
Priyanka Chopra can't get enough of her niece and this picture is one proof that how much she loves kids. She's indeed one fun aunt!
PeeCee With Her Nephew
"Sooooo excited to meet you baby @ayd.in welcome to this wonderful world.. I may have been tired when I met you but I love u sooooo much! Yay bhaiya! @irfan525 U a daddy!! Thank you @stace1711 you're amazing! ❤️ #happymothersday #nephewlove."
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Salman Khan's Bharat and in a couple of months, she will also kick-start the shoot of the film.
CANNES 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shows NO MERCY At The Red Carpet
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.