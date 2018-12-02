 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra DITCHES Her Own Slogan ‘No Crackers’ During Her Wedding, Gets BRUTALLY Trolled

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
On Saturday (December 1, 2018), Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas said 'I do' as they exchanged wedding vows as per Catholic traditions at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Soon after the wedding, a three-minute firecracker show took place at the palace and it was caught on camera. Priyanka, who has always supported 'no crackers or crackers free Diwali' got brutally trolled as she failed to follow her own slogan and netizens are constantly mocking at Priyanka and questioning her morality. Here's what they said.
Karl Maarx @Karl_Maarx
"Priyanka Chopra is asthmatic and animal caring during Diwali, she wears masks in US to show pollution problems, but on her wedding, she wants us to inhale sulphates and monoxides for hours. She can afford to do it because she is a self-dependent woman. Don't troll her Hindu Males." [sic]
Dewdrops @dewdropsunseen
"Hypocrisy is compulsion for celebraties as most of their actions are driven by their PR managers. Otherwise most of them are innocent (stupid) by heart. Should feel pity than trolling them." [sic]
|
A User Shares PeeCee’s Video
While taking a dig at Priyanka Chopra, a netizen said "Guys pls don't burn firecrackers, Priyanka Chopra is asthmatic."
Umesh Ramamoorthi @Umesh_Chem_EU
"The double standards and the conflict too much money can give you. Shame @priyankachopra #PriyankaKiShaadi ." [sic]
Sanjay Dixit @Sanjay_Dixit
"I demand that both @priyankachopra and @nickjonas should be arrested for violating Supreme Court's order on crackers." [sic]
@Suhani Arora Retweeted ANI
"@priyankachopra where all the dogs have gone.??? Or these crackers are non polluting.? #fakePriyankaChopra #priyankachopra #JonasWedding #PriyankaKiShaadi." [sic]
Kiran Kumar S @KiranKS
"When Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone get married, massive fireworks went through.
Disclaimer in small fonts:
1) No dog heard it.
2) No bird felt afraid during night time.
3) Oxygen oozed as a result of fireworks.
4) All heart patients and asthma patients applauded!" [sic]
