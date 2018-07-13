 »   »   »  BREAKING! Priyanka Chopra Will Be Getting MARRIED To Nick Jonas Soon; Drops A Major Hint On Wedding!

PeeCee On Marriage

"I love the idea of getting married. I totally want to get married at some point," Chopra told ET online. PeeCee also said getting married does not make a woman, a smaller or bigger feminist.

'I Would Love To Get Married'

"And I don't think marriage makes you smaller or bigger or more feminist or not. Feminism basically is women saying give us our own choices without judging us. That's all it is. It's not about berating someone. It's not about proving a point. I totally would love to get married," she added.

Nick Has Already Met The Chopras

Priyanka and Nick sparked dating rumours after they were spotted spending the memorial day weekend together.

Jonas also flew down to India with Chopra and met her family during his week-long stay. The rumoured couple also posed happily for the paparazzi in Mumbai.

Chopra Said A Sweet Romantic Gesture Is What Makes Her Happy

"I've been very lucky in that department. I've had very special things done for me... I like thoughtful things done for me. I'm not the chocolate and flowers kind of girl."

Priyanka Says She Appreciates The Sweet Efforts Made By Guys

She added, "I mean I love gifts, of course, I love gifts, which girl doesn't? But I think it's the written word that always makes me happy something written down, a letter, a note.

There was this one Valentine's Day where I had a letter handwritten and a flower, like a rose, and it came to me every hour of that day. So super sweet things like that is something I appreciate. DO NOT ever get me chocolate and flowers."

Chopra Calls Herself A 'Super Romantic' Person

"I'm super mushy, and I think why not? You know, when you love someone or when you care about somebody making them feel special and giving attention is the most important thing," she added.

Priyanka On The Work Front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Salman Khan's Bharat alongside Disha Patani.