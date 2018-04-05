 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Gives A Sneak-Peek Of Her Quantico BTS Album & It's An Absolute Treat!

Related Articles
Our 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra is ruling hearts not just here but even in the west. From starring in 'Quantico' to making starry red carpet appearances at international film festivals, the actress is grabbing a lot of eyeballs everywhere. Currently, PeeCee is in Ireland shooting for the third season of Quantico. While she is busy shooting far away, PeeCee makes sure that her fans don't miss a glimpse of her.
And that's exactly where social media comes to her rescue. Priyanka recently shared a couple of behind-the-scenes snippets from Quantico sets on Instagram and boy, we just can't get enough of her-
The Mirror Never Lies
Priyanka captioned this picture as, "Never look back... Unless you're double checking your make up ✅ ✅ 💄 #Quantico."
Priyanka Is Miss Sunshine
We are totally drooling over Piggy Chop's awesome avatar! Who cares about the sun when you have got such a gorgeous lady in front of you?
Eat, Pray, Love
Donning a fedora hat and a white top and orange skirt, Priyanka has got life's manta bang on right. Do we need to give you more reasons why we love this girl?
Priyanka's Thug Life
When PeeCee is not busy sharing sneak-peek from the sets, she is all there chilling out with her co-star ala thug style!
First Look Of Quantico 3
Priyanka had earlier shared the first look of the new season of Quantico and captioned it as, "When your Pout is as good as your Aim....💋🙌🏼💥
We're back. @abcquantico April 26th Thursday 10/9"
Are You Listening?
Earlier while speaking about her role, the actress said, "Alex trusts no one and is emotionally disconnected because of what she has been through. I trust absolutely everyone and am totally emotionally invested. She's had the most dysfunctional family, and I have the most loving, functional one imaginable."
