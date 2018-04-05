 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Gives A Sneak-Peek Of Her Quantico BTS Album & It's An Absolute Treat!

The Mirror Never Lies

Priyanka captioned this picture as, "Never look back... Unless you're double checking your make up ✅ ✅ 💄 #Quantico."

Priyanka Is Miss Sunshine

We are totally drooling over Piggy Chop's awesome avatar! Who cares about the sun when you have got such a gorgeous lady in front of you?

Eat, Pray, Love

Donning a fedora hat and a white top and orange skirt, Priyanka has got life's manta bang on right. Do we need to give you more reasons why we love this girl?

Priyanka's Thug Life

When PeeCee is not busy sharing sneak-peek from the sets, she is all there chilling out with her co-star ala thug style!

First Look Of Quantico 3

Priyanka had earlier shared the first look of the new season of Quantico and captioned it as, "When your Pout is as good as your Aim....💋🙌🏼💥

We're back. @abcquantico April 26th Thursday 10/9"

Are You Listening?

Earlier while speaking about her role, the actress said, "Alex trusts no one and is emotionally disconnected because of what she has been through. I trust absolutely everyone and am totally emotionally invested. She's had the most dysfunctional family, and I have the most loving, functional one imaginable."