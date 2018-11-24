 »   »   »  Move Over DeepVeer’s Umbrella Trick! Priyanka Chopra Has Booked A CHOPPER To Hide From Paparazzi!

Priyanka Hires A Chopper

According to Bombay Times, Priyanka Chopra has hired a private chopper to ensure that she doesn't get clicked by the paparazzi while reaching the Umaid Bhawan palace in Jodhpur.

Priyanka To Land At Umaid Bhawan By Helicopter

A representative from the Mewar Helicopter services confirmed the news to the leading daily and he was quoted as saying, "Only one helicopter has been booked for November 29 and December 3.

Priyanka will be boarding the helicopter from Udaipur and the helicopter will directly land at Umaid Bhawan Palace on November 29."

Nick To Join PeeCee As Well

"She will be returning to Udaipur on December 3 by boarding the helicopter from the wedding venue itself. We are yet to receive the names of the people boarding the helicopter from Udaipur. Nick Jonas might join her as well."

The Helicopter Will Take A Few Rounds To Ferry Guests

"The same helicopter has also been booked to ferry guests from Jodhpur airport to the Umaid Bhawan Palace. The helicopter will take five to six rounds to ferry guests.

Two Reception For PriNick

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the couple is going to host two receptions post their wedding. The first wedding reception will be in a 5-star hotel in Delhi, while the second one in Mumbai for PeeCee's industry friends.