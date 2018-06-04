 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra In Love? Actress Steps Out For A Dinner Date With Rumored Beau Nick Jonas!

Priyanka Chopra -Nick Jonas spotted on DINNER DATE ! | FilmiBeat

What's brewing between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas? This question is perhaps there on everybody's mind ever since she attended the Met Gala 2017 with him. Of course back then, the duo have brushed it off as mere 'luck'. On Jimmy Kemmel's show, the 'Quantico' actress had quipped, " We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and so we decided to go together. It was fun. I didn't ask his age. What is it? 11?"

However off late, the rumored couple has been spending a lot of time together setting several tongues wagging with everyone just wondering, 'Has PeeCee finally found her special someone?'-

Dining Tales Priyanka and Nick stepped up for a dinner date at Toca Medera in West Hollywood in LA. The alleged lovebirds looked quite comfortable in each other's company. How Sweet! Nick was ever the gentleman as he went to the other side of the car, held the door open for his new girlfriend, and sweetly helped her out. Priyanka and the singer then made their way into Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood. Ahem-Ahem A source told People, "They were very affectionate with each other and seemed to not care who saw. Priyanka ran her hands through his hair at one point and they were laughing and even dancing to the music." Love Is In The Air! Another source told Variety magazine, "It's a good match and they are both interested in each other." Are They Ready To Make It Official? Taken at In-N-Out Burger, PeeCee wrote in one of her recent pictures, "Burgers and Chanel...my favourite combo with my fav girls. @anjula_acharia @mubinarattonsey@chanelofficial". And guess what, Nick couldn't help himself from posting, " That smile," followed by a heart emoji.

Priyanka and Nick sparked off dating rumors when they attended Memorial Day weekend together and were found hanging out with a bunch of friends on a yacht.

The picture of PeeCee cuddling up to Nick under a quilt went viral on the internet. They were also spotted at the live Beauty and the Beast concert in Hollywood and an LA Dodgers game.

Meanwhile what do you folks think about Priyanka and Nick as a couple? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.