 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Injured Her Knee While Shooting For Quantico! Sad

Priyanka Chopra says she had suffered from a knee injury while shooting for the third season of TV series Quantico. The 35-year-old star, who reprises her role as FBI agent Alex Parrish, took to Twitter to reveal some tidbits about the ABC series ahead of its third installment's premiere. "I actually hurt my knee filming this! I had to have a physiologist on set with me and my knee wrapped for the next 3 weeks #AlexIsBack #Quantico @QuanticoTV," Priyanka tweeted.

The actor also said when the crew was shooting in Italy, they relished a lot of the country's finest, Tuscan wine. "While we were in Italy, I was the only actress from the main cast, so I would go out at night with the crew. We consumed a lot of Tuscan wine!" she wrote. Priyanka also took Italian lessons for the show. Besides Quantico, the actor has Hollywood projects such asA Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic, in her kitty.

On a related note, rumours are rife that Priyanka Chopra might attend the Royal wedding of Prince Harry with Meghan Markle, and is struggling to find an apt gift for the couple. During a live chat on Instagram from InStyle magazine's account, Priyanka Chopra said, "I am only concerned about the hat, I don't know if I'll be cute in a hat."

She then further commented, "I've been struggling with that myself! I think you just have to think about the person you're getting the gift for. Because really, what do you give a Princess?".

She further commented, "You think you should give a princess a frog? Most princesses like frogs! We'll have to think about this one. I'm super excited about her and her big day. I feel like it's not just going to be life-changing for both of them. It's life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons and I feel Meghan has the potential to be that."

(Inputs From PTI)