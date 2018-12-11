 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra Is In 'Marital Bliss', Shares A Romantic Photo With Nick Jonas From Their Honeymoon

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Honeymoon: Nick trolled for THIS Cigar picture! | FilmiBeat

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been giving us some major relationship goals. The couple is cherishing every bit of their relationship and their adorable PDA is too cute to handle! The lovebirds got married last week in a lavish five-day ceremony at the royal Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Later, Priyanka attended few work commitments and her hubby Nick stood rock solid by her side. After a reception in New Delhi, buzz is that the couple is all set to host another one in Mumbai for PeeCee's industry pals on 20th December.

Last weekend, 'NickYanka' as the fans call them, were in Udaipur for Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities. From there, the newlyweds reportedly flew to Oman for their honeymoon. Although Priyanka had previously revealed they were putting their honeymoon on hold due to work commitments, it seems the newlyweds have managed to squeeze in some time at the beach.

Recently, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a picture where the duo cuddled up together while soaking up some sun on the beach. The actress is seen flashing her wedding ring as she is seen resting her hand on Nick's chest. PeeCee captioned the picture as, 'Marital bliss.'

Yesterday, the 'Quantico' actress had shared one more holiday picture where Nick and Priyanka had traced out their initials on the sand inside a heart.

Nick's brother Joe believes that the singer and the Bollywood actress are a match made in heaven. He told Entertainment Tonight, "Seeing Nick's face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven."

Speaking about 'NickYanka's wedding festivities, he further added, "The ceremonies themselves were so beautiful. The Indian ceremony, for me, was something new. We were all in tears."

Joe was the Best Man at Priyanka-Nick's wedding. Talking about it, he added, "I was the Best Man and I had a lot of responsibilities. A toast not a roast, that's key. I think it was pretty good. I kind of blacked out for minute because I was just overwhelmed with emotion. This is not only my brother, he's my best friend and to see him marrying his dream girl there was a lot of tears this whole weekend and a lot of smiles...It was a special week."

ALSO READ: Unseen Photos From Priyanka- Nick's Weddings: Get Ready To Fall In Love With Them Again!