Priyanka Chopra Is Like A Chameleon; When Hrithik Roshan Wanted To Help Her But She Got Angry

    Priyanka Chopra has climbed the success ladder with her hard work and dedication. The diva is making headlines these days, owing to her biography, ''Priyanka Chopra-The Dark Horse'' by Bharathi S Pradhan. In the book, Hrithik has praised Priyanka and has said that she is like a chameleon as she could just as easily dumb herself down as she could intimidate, depending on the person or situation.

    Hrithik also revealed an incident when during the shooting of Krrish, Priyanka almost fainted on the sets but got furious when he and his team tried to help her.

    Priyanka Was Taught By Her Parents That

    The excerpt reads, ''Priyanka always came across as a fun person, always cheerful. And amazingly spontaneous as an actor. Painfully hard working, without being pretentious about it. She, I assume, was taught by her parents to never allow herself to be seen as needy or dependent or weak. This quality of hers struck me as something out of the ordinary for a girl, hell, even for a guy those days.''

    We Saw Priyanka Go Limp

    "I remember shooting in the hills of Manali, this was way back in 2005 for Krrish. It was extremely cold and the air was lacking sufficient oxygen. Some crew members had even fainted. Suddenly we saw Priyanka go limp. She was about to fall but a few people standing close by rushed to lift her up and carry her back to the warmth and comfort of the hotel room.''

    Priyanka Got Furious

    ''I rushed to make sure she was safe and taken care of but to my surprise, what I saw was an indignant Priyanka, half-conscious but unmistakably furious at being seen as someone who needed help! Even as her body, still limp, showed no signs of co-ordination, she continued shouting at the lifters to put her down.''

    I Was Impressed

    ''They did that, eventually. It clearly reflected a deep desire in her to always be seen as strong, independent and self-reliant. It was admirable, and I was impressed."

    After Watching Her Film Aitraaz

    "When we saw Aitraaz, we were relieved because we found a fresh face which wasn't one bit afraid of the camera. She was confident and in Aitraaz we saw an actor who could project both sides of the human psyche - goodness and humility plus cunning and vindictiveness - which was rare."

    Priyanka Is Like A Chameleon

    "I often compliment Priyanka on her ability to almost mutate into the perfect person to fit any situation, person or environment. Almost like a chameleon. Only in her case, the transformation is of the intellect and is driven by a generous heart to make people around her comfortable. She could just as easily dumb herself down as she could intimidate, depending on the person or situation."

    She Genuinely Cares

    "One trait of hers that always stood out was how caring she was of her staff or crew members on set or of her co-actors. She seemed to go so out of her way that sometimes I couldn't help but suspect whether the intention was really genuine or motivated by the preservation of her image. But so consistent was she in her caring that I had to concede it was simply her character. She genuinely cares."

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 17:45 [IST]
