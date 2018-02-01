 »   »   » HOT NEWS! Priyanka Chopra Is Ready To GET MARRIED, Planning To Have Children; Also See Her WOW Pics

I Don't Want Creeper-Worthy Attention

"I'm going to be serious about this because I'm single right now after a really long time, so I'm going to give you a really real answer. I like to be given attention, not like creeper-worthy attention, that would freak me out.''

If He Is Not Smart Then It Can't Happen

''But I like to be pursued and wooed. And if he's not cerebral, if he's not smart and cannot engage me, then it cannot happen. That's the biggest, most important thing for me. I'm very mushy, I love romance."

I Want To Have Lots Of Kids But..

"Marriage and kids are a big goal for me. I'm a big believer in the institution of marriage and in the family, and in kids, I want to have a lot of them, if God allows. The only problem is, I don't know who I'll do it with."

I Don't Want To Make A Mistake

"I feel like I'm fortunate to live in the 21st century, where science helps women in a big way to not feel those pressures, so I don't. My family doesn't feel those pressures either. I would rather spend my life with the right person than feel pressured and make a mistake."

On Attending Meghan Markle's Wedding

"If you see me there, you'll know. She's an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to. She's normal, she's sweet, she's nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened.''

She Added

"So I do think Meghan being a part of the royal family is a big step in the direction of so many things; of women, of feminism, of diversity, of race, of the monarchy versus everyone else. It's a beautiful step in the right direction."

Priyanka's Thought Provoking Statement On Equality

"Men and women are not equal. We're not supposed to be equal, but we're supposed to be given equal opportunities, that's important. We are physiologically different. We are physically different. We are mentally different.''

We Should Celebrate The Fact

''Men are from Mars, women are from Venus. There's no way we'll ever be the same people and we shouldn't want to be. We should celebrate the fact that men and women are so different."