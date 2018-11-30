 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra Is Still UPSET With Nick Jonas Over A KISS; Teases Him By Calling 'National Jiju'

It Was Nick Who Pinged Priyanka First

Vogue quoted Nick as saying that he had pinged Priyanka Chopra much before they met at the 2017 Met Gala. Smitten by Priyanka's gorgeous personality, Nick had sent her a direct message on Twitter in September 2016 that reads, "I'm hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet."

Here's What PeeCee Had Replied

Nick further added, "She responded day of with a message that said, ‘My team can read this. Why don't you just text me.' "

When Nick Got Down On His Knees

Then the duo met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where Nick got down on one knee in front of a crowd. He reveals, "And I put my drink down, get on one knee-this is in front of a bunch of people-and I say, ‘You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud."

Priyanka Invited Him To Her Home

Priyanka Chopra said, "We hung out for a couple of hours. He patted my back before he left."

"There was no kiss. There was nothing," said Nick.

PeeCee Is Still Upset Over A 'Kiss'

Priyanka Chopra said, "There was a back pat," with a look of pure incredulity on her face. To which Nick said, "She's still upset about that."

Jonas says, "Your mom was in the house. I thought it was a respectful first night."

"It was too respectful if you ask me," told PeeCee!

Joe Jonas Also Reveals How Nick Was Smitten By PeeCee

Vogue quoted Joe as saying, "I think she kind of knocked him off his feet. He was just this little puppy dog. He's sitting on the floor. And Sophie and I were just laughing at him. We're like, Look at this little smitten, drunk kid right now."

How Nick Proposed To Priyanka?

Nick said, "I got down on one knee, again, and I said, 'Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?' No joke-she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence."