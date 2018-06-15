 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra Is Super-awesome, Says Nick Jonas' Brother Kevin

Singer Nick Jonas' brother Kevin has all good things to say about his sibling's rumoured girlfriend Priyanka Chopra. The Indian star and the singer have been spotted together multiple times since the Memorial Day Weekend and are apparently dating.

Priyanka recently appeared as Nick's date for his cousin's wedding. They were photographed walking arm-in-arm at the nuptials near Atlantic City. When asked if it was the first time he met Priyanka, Kevin told E! News, "You have to ask Nick about that. We have met her in the past. She is super-awesome. But, that's Nick's thing and he can say what he wants to say."

About the wedding he said, "It was a great wedding, we had a great time. One of our best friends and one of the closest people in our life Rachel got married this weekend. So, we were all there to help and celebrate and see everybody. We were in it, my daughter was the flower girl, so it was awesome."

Priyanka, 35, and Nick, 25, sparked dating speculations early this month. A report in Hollywoodlife quoted a source close to Nick saying that he wants to take his relationship with Priyanka to the next level.

They first came together when they posed for photos on the red carpet in Ralph Lauren designs at the 2017 Met Gala. The duo is yet to comment on their relationship status.