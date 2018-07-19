 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra Is Too Dark To Be Crowned Miss India; When A Jury Member Passed A Racist Remark

Here's What A Jury Member Thought About Priyanka

In Priyanka Chopra: The Incredible Story of a Global Bollywood Star, Pradeep Guha, one of the mentors of the contestants for that year's contest, remembers how one of the jury members was uncertain about Priyanka.

"Not everybody in the jury was initially in favour of her. One person mentioned she's too dark," he recalls, without naming the jury member.

'Priyanka Never Made A Mistake Twice'

"I said, 'Yaar come on - look at South American girls. They keep winning and some of them are pretty dark as are all the girls from Africa. So I said what are you talking about? 'I was always very certain about her and as I said this woman never made a mistake twice," Guha is quoted in the biography by Aseem Chhabra.

Did You Know That SRK Was Also One Of the Judges?

The contestants faced a range of celebrity judges - actors Shahrukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Waheeda Rehman, cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin, media mogul and film producer Pritish Nandy, painter Anjolie Ela Menon, the then founder-chairman of Zee Media (and now Rajya Sabha MP) Subhash Chandra, fashion designer and perfume queen Carolina Herrera, and Marcus Swarovski, the great-great-grand nephew of the founder of the Austrian crystal company.

Guha Was Impressed With PeeCee

"She kind of always improved on herself day on day, day on day. I knew that she would give in 200 per cent if she gets in," Guha says in the Rupa Publications' book.

He says he was impressed with Priyanka from the beginning but for some reason she did not come up as the 'obvious choice' although she grew through the contest.

'Confidence Factor Was Missing From Priyanka Chopra'

"I think she needed a little more confidence. I think she wasn't quite sure initially whether this was the thing she wanted to do. She came in a bit tentatively. By the time the contest started she seemed a lot more collected and definitely more confident of herself."

Priyanka Was Unsure Because She Was An Outsider

"Part of the reason Priyanka felt unsure was because she was an outsider, as compared to some of the other contestants, including Lara who was already a professional model," Guha says.

Another mentor, Sathya Saran, says she remembers Priyanka because they did not notice her in the beginning. "I noticed her at the talent contest, because she sang beautifully. I told Pradeep she is going to win something," Saran says.

When Priyanka & Lara Faced Same Situation Like Aishwarya Rai & Sushmita Sen

When the results were announced, there was a tie between the top contestants Priyanka and Lara. Guha and Saran had experienced a similar situation with Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai in 1994.

"This time, they were better prepared and additional questions were posed to both Priyanka and Lara. The final results were no surprise to anyone. The suave, elegant well-spoken Lara Dutta won the Miss India title," the book says.