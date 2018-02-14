 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra & Katrina Kaif Give A Shoutout To Aayush Sharma Starrer Loveratri!

Salman Khan who treated the audience with Loveratri poster earlier this morning gets a shoutout by none other than Priyanka Chopra & Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter showing her love and best wishes for the team. The actress shared the poster captioning, "Love the poster of #Loveratri @aaysharma all the very best. Love always ❤️ @BeingSalmanKhan @khanarpita".

Priyanka who has earlier worked with Salman Khan on the films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salaam-e-Ishq to name a few has loved the newly released poster of the upcmoing film.

Even Katrina Kaif shared the poster of 'Loveratri' and captioned, "#loveratri ...... @aaysharma .... looking amazing."

Both Katrina & Priyanka, share a very warm bond with Arpita Khan Sharma and their gesture towards Arpita's hubby debut is indeed lovely.

Loveratri, set against the backdrop of Gujarat is a romantic drama which unfolds the love story of the leading couple over the span of Navratri.

Going in sync with the film's theme, the poster showcases the lead pair Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in a dandiya ready pose.

The newly released poster is surely a visual delight as it stays true to the film's flavour.

'Loveratri' is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar. Loveratri also marks the directorial debut of Abhiraj Minawala in Bollywood.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveratri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 21st September, 2018.

