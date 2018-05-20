 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Looks Magical At Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's Wedding & The After Party! [PICS]

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra recently attended Prince Harry- Meghan Markle's royal wedding which took place on May 19 at the Windsor Castle. Both the actresses have been friends for a while and recently PeeCee had even penned for the Meghan to accompany her mention on the Time Magazine's 2018 list of 100 Most Influential People.
PeeCee's stylist Mimi Cutrell later took to her Instagram page to share some pictures of Priyanka from the royal wedding and the wedding reception which took place in the evening. Check it out right away here and we bet it will leave you drooling-
Oh-So-Dreamy
For the royal wedding, Priyanka picked up a custom lavender Vivienne Westwood skirt and blazer combo and paired it with a classy hat that you just can't take your eyes off.
Look At Her Hat
Spring is here! Priyanka's fascinator-fitted hat spells it out loud and clear. One word to sum it up- fabulous!
A Style Icon
Priyanka's classy look is perfect for the royal wedding and one can't stop staring at her.
Another Click Of Priyanka
That's our desi girl on her way towards to the royal wedding with the other guests.
We Are Speechless
For Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding reception, PeeCee slipped into a beige-coloured shimmery off-shoulder dress by Christian Dior.She completed her look with a pair of statement danglers.
Oh My My
Priyanka Chopra gives a view of the backside of her dress and we just can't get over the hotness.
Somebody Please Call The Fire Brigade
Priyanka's hotness is just too much for us to handle!
Go Candid
PeeCee couldn't stop posing for the pictures and we ain't complaining either.
Priyanka's Heartfelt Note
Priyanka later shared few photographs of the newly-weds and wrote a heartfelt note which read, "Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still.. that happened today.. You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately. Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good.. seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes Made me so happy.. and tear up! 😑 I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always..
Earlier PC had said, "I'm super excited about her and her big day. I feel like it's not just going to be life-changing for both of them. It's life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons and I feel Meghan has the potential to be that."
