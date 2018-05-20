 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Looks Magical At Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's Wedding & The After Party! [PICS]

Oh-So-Dreamy

For the royal wedding, Priyanka picked up a custom lavender Vivienne Westwood skirt and blazer combo and paired it with a classy hat that you just can't take your eyes off.

Look At Her Hat

Spring is here! Priyanka's fascinator-fitted hat spells it out loud and clear. One word to sum it up- fabulous!

A Style Icon

Priyanka's classy look is perfect for the royal wedding and one can't stop staring at her.

Another Click Of Priyanka

That's our desi girl on her way towards to the royal wedding with the other guests.

We Are Speechless

For Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding reception, PeeCee slipped into a beige-coloured shimmery off-shoulder dress by Christian Dior.She completed her look with a pair of statement danglers.

Oh My My

Priyanka Chopra gives a view of the backside of her dress and we just can't get over the hotness.

Somebody Please Call The Fire Brigade

Priyanka's hotness is just too much for us to handle!

Go Candid

PeeCee couldn't stop posing for the pictures and we ain't complaining either.

Priyanka's Heartfelt Note

Priyanka later shared few photographs of the newly-weds and wrote a heartfelt note which read, "Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still.. that happened today.. You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately. Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good.. seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes Made me so happy.. and tear up! 😑 I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always..