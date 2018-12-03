English
Priyanka Chopra's Love For Nick Jonas: Actress Applied Mehendi On Her Injured Feet Despite Pain

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story is straight out of a Bollywood film. The couple first met at Met Gala last year where they were both dressed by Ralph Lauren. 10 months later, when he saw her at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, he nearly proposed on the spot. "I put my drink down, get on one knee-this is in front of a bunch of people-and I say, 'You're real. Where have you been all my life?'" the singer recently recalled to Vogue.

    PeeCee and Nick officially sealed their relationship with a Christian wedding on Saturday at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace. The couple tied the knot as per Hindu rituals yesterday. But do you folks know that the actress suffered a minor injury just before her mehendi ceremony? 

    Priyanka Hurt Her Feet Which Started To Bleed

    As per a report in Dainik Bhaskar, Priyanka's hotel room has wooden flooring, and since there was some work going on in her room, she ended up hurting her leg which started to bleed.

    True Love Conquers Everything!

    Immediately, a doctor was called who gave her a painkiller injection, and therefore, during the entire mehendi ceremony, Priyanka had a crepe bandage around her feet. But that didn't stop her from getting henna applied to her feet.

    That's So Cute Of Nick!

    As per a TOI report, Nick got Priyanka's name engraved in his mehendi. The dulha got 'Om Priyankaya Namah Om' inscribed on his palm.

    A Dhamakedaar Entry By PeeCee- Nick

    A source told DNA, "Madhu Chopra got emotional during the mehendi. Priyanka looked pretty in a pink-and-yellow lehenga for the ceremony. Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali (Zubeidaa, 2001) played in the background as she reached the venue.

    Nick made a dhamakedaar entry wearing a silver kurta, on Sukhbir's popular Punjabi chartbuster Tare Gin Gin."

    Mehendi Hain Rachne Wali

    "Priyanka got an elaborate mehendi done on her hands and feet, and later, the family even asked Nick to find the couple's initials in it, which he managed to do," the daily quoted the source as saying.

    Chopras vs Jonas

    The team had planned some fun games as well. "It was Chopra vs Jonas - a battle royal between the two families. Parineeti hosted the event and there were several games lined up including cricket," added the source.

    ALSO READ: Lucky Priyanka Chopra! Nick Jonas Called His Personal Chefs To Make An 18 Feet Wedding Cake

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 13:31 [IST]
