 Gosh, That Chooda & Sindoor! Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Make FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE Post Wedding

Gosh, That Chooda & Sindoor! Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Make FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE Post Wedding

By
    Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas spotted at Jodhpur airport, leave for Mumbai; Watch video | FilmiBeat

    Oh my God!!! What did we just see? The newly-wed Priyanka Chopra in chooda and sindoor. Yes, you read it right. After her lavish wedding at Umaid Bhavan palace, Priyanka Chopra makes her first public appearance with hubby Nick Jonas and we're screaming with happiness. Donning a sea-green saree, Priyanka not only looked beautiful, but also freaking stylish. The actress paired her desi look with a pair of stylish sunglasses and we can't stop staring at her.

    They Look So Good!

    Last night, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in a lavish, Hindu ceremony that ended in the early hours of Monday in Jodhpur.

    They Had A Dream Wedding

    Doffing their hats to their Indian and American origins, the Indian actor and the American singer exchanged wedding vows for the Christian wedding on Saturday evening at the glittering Umaid Bhavan Palace and went through a traditional ceremony Sunday evening.

    It Was A Private Yet Grand Affair

    The complete Jonas family was in attendance - Nick's parents Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr, a pastor who officiated at the Christian wedding, and his brothers, Kevin, accompanied by wife Danielle, Joe and his fiancee, "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, and Frankie Jonas.

    An Insider Spills Beans About Their Wedding

    An E! online source said the bride looked "breathtaking in her traditional red Indian wedding outfit Nick did a beautiful job following the customs of a Hindu ceremony, it was lovely seeing how they honoured both of their heritages."

    All Eyes On Their Wedding Pictures

    The couple is yet to share any pictures of the Christian or the Hindu weddings. The duo had earlier posted the photographs from their pre-wedding ceremonies on their respective social media accounts.

